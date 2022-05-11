ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for abortion pills expected to rise if Roe v. Wade is overturned

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedication abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2020, up from about...

www.cbsnews.com

The Independent

Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade

A leaked document from within the walls of the US Supreme Court revealed a potential fault line that threatens to upend the foundation upon which abortion rights in the country have rested on for nearly 50 years: a reversal of Roe v Wade.The leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, includes a quote from Justice Samuel Alito where he calls the seminal Supreme Court ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.” Politico reported that alongside him, four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy...
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
Black Enterprise

Black Women In The South Have Been Preparing For The End Of Roe V. Wade

Across the South, tight restrictions on abortion have already put the procedure out of reach for many Black women, but Black organizations have emerged to fill the gaps. Last week, a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion pointed to the end of abortion rights nationally during a time when other countries are expanding abortion rights. If that happens, it would leave millions of Black women—who seek abortion care at a higher rate than other women—with less access to healthcare services and leaving them in worse health, education, and economic situations.
US News and World Report

Abortion Pills: A Post-Roe Antidote, Soon a Target

The division over abortion is often illustrated with the scenes outside of clinics offering the procedure in parts of the country where tensions over the issue run high – where anti-abortion protesters gather touting graphic images of mangled fetuses, while women are ushered by a clinic escort into the facility to receive an abortion, or other care entirely.
