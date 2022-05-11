Man dead, pregnant woman hurt following a motorcycle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.

On arrival, emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A pregnant woman inside the car was also provided medical aid. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed; however, officials said that his next of kin has been notified. No other details are available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

May 11, 2022

Source: KEPR