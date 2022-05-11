ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Man dead, pregnant woman hurt following a motorcycle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW4F1_0faQMdgl00

On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.

On arrival, emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A pregnant woman inside the car was also provided medical aid. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed; however, officials said that his next of kin has been notified. No other details are available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

May 11, 2022

Source: KEPR

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Woman Dead, Child Flown to Hospital in I-90 Crash in Kittitas County

A 33 year-old woman is dead, while a seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after a roll over crash on I-90 in Kittitas County last evening. Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-90 north of Easton just after 6:30 when she left the roadway to right, and then re-entered the roadway while rolling and coming to a rest in the left lane.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 2 injured following a traffic collision near Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday morning, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Kent. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. According to the officials, two people sustained injuries and one person was killed as a result of the accident.
KENT, WA
Nationwide Report

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
102.7 KORD

Motorcycle Rider Dies in Pasco Crash Tuesday Afternoon

Pasco Police say a 21-year-old man died from his injuries following a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pasco. This image is where the two vehicles came to a rest following the crash. Accident occurred in the intersection of 4th and "A" street. Police were called to the intersection around 4:30...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person dead after rollover crash near Naches

HIGHWAY 12 - UPDATE: 6:50 p.m. One male was driving extremely fast when his car crashed into the right guard rail. He kept driving, crossing the center line and into the left lane. As he continued, he drove through the left guard rail. The car was in the air over a canal before hitting the ground, according to Washington State Patrol Sergeant Torson Iverson.
NACHES, WA
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT

Roseburg Police are investigating a hit and run accident after a vehicle struck a building on Wednesday night. An RPD report said shortly after 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the wreck in the 3200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers found a sedan pinned on its passenger side between a concrete barrier and the back of the Cow Creek Health building.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wa
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a traffic collision in Benton County involving two semi-trucks (Plymouth, WA)

On Wednesday morning, at least one person suffered injuries following a crash that also brought down power lines in Benton County. As per the initial information, the crash involving two semi-trucks took place at the intersection of WA-14 and S Plymouth Rd at about 5:00 a.m. The early reports showed that two semi-trucks crashed into each other for reasons that are yet to be known. At least one person suffered injuries as a result of crash; however, it is unknown how many people in total were involved or if their injuries were life-threatening.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash near Granite Falls (Granite Falls, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person died following a two-vehicle accident near Granite Falls. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. on SR 92 near Jordan Rd in which a dump truck and a motorcycle were involved. The preliminary investigation indicated that the dump truck was traveling eastbound on SR 92 when it approached a roundabout.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people, including a 3-year-old child injured after a two-vehicle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

On Tuesday, a 3-year-old child and two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Quincy. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 6:10 a.m. on State Route 281 and Road 5 Northwest in Grant County. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 32-year-old Quincy man was driving his pickup truck on the freeway while a 43-year-old Mattawa woman was northbound on the freeway with a 3-year-old passenger.
QUINCY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ifiberone.com

33-year-old woman dies in Kittitas County crash with her 7-year-old son riding in the back seat

EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Officers involved, man killed in Wenatchee police shooting identified

WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee. The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators...
WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a bicycle crash in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place at about 10:35 a.m. near Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit a bicycle for reasons that are yet to be known. The bicyclist, an adult man, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Prosser (Prosser, WA)

Authorities identified 52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor, from Grandview, as the man who suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision on Monday south of Prosser. The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Highway 221 and Sellards Road shortly after 5 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Matthew E Berg, of Kennewick, had stopped his pickup at the intersection when he pulled into the path of the Nissan Sentra, driven by Camarena Pastor.
PROSSER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fatal crash closes stretch of major road in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A stretch of a major road in Auburn was closed for hours after a fatal crash Thursday morning. Puget Sound Fire Regional Fire Authority tweeted about the crash on East Valley Highway/Auburn Way North at 3:51 a.m. Both directions of the highway were closed from South...
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy