52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Prosser (Prosser, WA)

Authorities identified 52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor, from Grandview, as the man who suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision on Monday south of Prosser.

The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Highway 221 and Sellards Road shortly after 5 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Matthew E Berg, of Kennewick, had stopped his pickup at the intersection when he pulled into the path of the Nissan Sentra, driven by Camarena Pastor.

Just then, both vehicles crashed into each other. On arrival, emergency crews rushed Camarena Pastor to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious injuries. He was reportedly not buckled up at the time of the collision. Berg remained unharmed in the accident. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

May 11, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald