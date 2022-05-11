ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robber hits jewelry store at Capital City Mall, police say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP HILL, Pa. — An armed male robbed a jewelry store at the Capital City Mall on Tuesday, according to Lower Allen Township police. "The pictured male displayed a...

Toni
4d ago

when it's a yt person committing the crime, the comment section on this ap is like crickets. NOTHING to say. Just know we know.

CBS Philly

Police: 19-Year-Old Man Killed In Execution-Style Shooting In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed execution-style in Kingsessing on Friday night. The homicide happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 57th Street. Police say the man was shot multiple times in his car, a 2020 blue Honda Accord. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say at least 29 shell casings were found on the scene. Two males in dark clothing approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire, according to police. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

West York Police conduct drug raid

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address. According to borough police, they were able to arrest multiple individuals as well as a significant amount of drugs from the address.
WEST YORK, PA
WHEC TV-10

Police: Runaway teens charged for carjacking elderly people

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police say two runaways from an Irondequoit group home are behind two crimes involving elderly people. The first happened on Tuesday in the parking lot outside Marshall's on Greece Ridge Center Drive. Police say a 72-year-old woman was knocked down and her car was...
GREECE, NY
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of taking photos beneath 18-year-old's dress in North Huntingdon Dollar Tree

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - North Huntingdon police are asking for help finding a man accused of taking pictures underneath a woman's dress with his cell phone.Investigators say they want to talk to the man they say approached an 18-year-old woman inside a North Huntingdon Dollar Tree on Route 30 and struck up a quick conversation. The woman continued shopping as the man walked away. A few minutes later as she was looking at something on the shelf, she told investigators she felt something on the back of her leg. She turned around and saw the same man allegedly bent over with his smartphone under her skirt near her leg. She confronted the man and he quickly walked away.KDKA's Ross Guidotti spoke to a few women at nearby shops who said they're not surprised this kind of thing happens."Absolutely, especially when you are by yourself, especially in this day and age," said one shopper. If you recognize the man, call police. 
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PennLive.com

32-year-old man shot on central Pa. street: police

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized after a Wednesday evening shooting in York, police said. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on the first block of South Penn Street in the city, according to police. Police said the 32-year-old was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital...
YORK, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania grandma shot and killed on porch; 2 men wanted for murder are considered ‘armed and dangerous’

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for  Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.  According […]
WASHINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13. Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police. One person died at the scene and another was taken to...
MOUNTVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon man faces 20+ charges over string of thefts from cars; items found

A local man faces charges for a string of break-ins and thefts from cars in the Lebanon area, according to North Cornwall Township police. Police, meanwhile, are trying to return items that were apparently taken during the nighttime crime spree. North Cornwall Township police began investigating the thefts during the...
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for man who assaulted prison guards

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle has an arrest warrant for William Lloyd Aumuller for aggravated harassment and resisting arrest. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on June 12, 2019, Aumller assaulted multiple guards with feces from his toilet and resisted arrest while they attempted to retrain him. The incident caused minor injuries to the officers.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Police seek information on armed robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that took place in Columbia Borough early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3 a.m. on May 11, a man was standing on the 100 block of South 4th Street, waiting for a ride, when two Hispanic men approached him in dark clothing, with handguns tucked into their waistbands.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

