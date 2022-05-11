ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2023 Recruiting Class key for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFpwB_0faQKJIl00

Brent Venables is just getting started in his pursuit of evolving the Oklahoma Sooners from, in his words, “good to great.” As a defensive coordinator, Venables was arguably the most successful coordinator of the last decade, helping Clemson win two national championships and building a defense that accumulated the most tackles for loss and sacks in the country during his time at Clemson.

Safe to say, Venables knows how to build a defense. Now in charge of the whole program, Venables first recruiting class was a home run. A group that was ranked No. 28 in the country according to 247Sports team recruiting rankings in the aftermath of the Lincoln Riley departure was built back up into the No. 8 class after national signing day.

In two months, Venables and the Sooners coaching staff rebuilt the recruiting class into a top 10 group.

That immediate rebuild set the tone for 2023, his first full recruiting cycle at the University of Oklahoma. With five commitments, the Sooners are No. 20 in the country according to 247Sports and No. 18 in On3’s rankings. Their current class consists of Joshua Bates, Jackson Arnold, Ashton Cozart, Kaleb Spencer, and Erik McCarty. It’s an intriguing group, with several players that could add a star in their senior seasons in high school.

Brent Venables is working to reshape the culture at the University of Oklahoma. Despite the star rating assigned to their current commits, Venables knows what he’s looking for in players and some of that stuff can’t be quantified.

As he shared at the latest Coaches Caravan in Amarillo, he’s starting from scratch. In this piece from this piece from Ryan Chapman at Sooners SI, Venables talked a bit about the reshaping of the mentality and culture that’s taking place at Oklahoma. “We’re starting over,” Venables said. “We’re stripping this bad boy down to the studs.”

While the focus might be on the players present for the 2022 season, what Venables is working to create isn’t just for 2022. He’s laying a foundation that will impact and influence the future of Oklahoma Football.

This recruiting class will be juniors heading into 2025, the year Oklahoma’s currently expected to move to the SEC. There’s talk that they could buy their way out earlier, but in their current media rights contract, 2025 is the first opportunity they’ll get to make a move.

While there will be some seniors from the 2022 recruiting class still with the program, the 2023 class will be the corps of the team as Oklahoma plays their first season in the SEC in 2025.

Brent Venables has to hit back-to-back home runs in his recruiting classes to set Oklahoma up for success when they arrive in the SEC. There’s little evidence to suggest he and his coaching staff won’t because of what he was able to do in the short time after he arrived in the 2022 cycle.

Oklahoma’s trending in the right direction with several top prospects like David Hicks, Cayden Green, and Bai Jobe that will help give them a boost in recruiting rankings. Adding those guys and other four and five-star talents to the current crop of commitments will be key for the Oklahoma Sooners when they take the field for the first time as an SEC team.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names 'Best Case Scenario' For Nebraska

The 2022 college football season sits over four months away, but that hasn't stopped analysts from making predictions. Earlier Wednesday morning, 247Sports took a look at the Big Ten. The site gave the best and worst-case scenarios for every team in the conference - with Ohio State being the only undefeated team in the "ideal" world for the Buckeyes.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ryan Chapman
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
107.3 PopCrush

Be on the Lookout for Giant Gators in Oklahoma Lakes this Summer!

It's like something out of a B-Horror film, those old creature features from the late seventies and eighties. However, this is not a movie, it's real-life and you could come face to face with a nightmarish prehistoric beast lurking just below the surface of Oklahoma lakes. This monster is more than capable of eating you alive, or at the very least ripping you apart. That's right we're talking about the dreaded American alligator!
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Sec#Clemson
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy