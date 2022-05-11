Peloton Cuts Prices on Its Game-Changing Fitness Bikes so You Can Save Big

You've seen wind turbines, but did you ever think you could fit one into your backpack? Launched on Kickstarter last year and Indiegogo last week, Aurea Technologies' Shine is a portable wind turbine that could feasibly fit in your backpack. Designed to charge up USB devices with a 40 W turbine, Shine can store power your gear in real time or can store energy in its internal 12,000 mAh battery for later use. While the brand shows scenarios where the Shine could fit close to or far from home, it's clear the Shine... well, shines, when you're looking for power off-grid (think out on camping trips or long hikes). All in all, for a renewable power source that weights about 3 pounds and is portable enough to stash into a backpack, the Shine isn't too shabby. Backers can expect units to ship sometime in the latter half of 2022 (approximately June through September). Portable turbines aside, we've got info on Tom Brady's new trail-inspired clothing collection, Porsche Design's sleek new soundbar and the Bellroy bag that's begging to be taken on vacation. This is Today in Gear.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO