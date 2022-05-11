ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Searching for a Missing Man Suffering from Autism

wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police asking for help to find a missing man who suffers from...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Tennessee#Tennessee Valley
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect caught on camera breaking in to North Knoxville church

A Robertsville Middle School student reportedly brought a gun to school. Medal of Honor recipient sacrifices hand to save comrades, now inspires with story. Leroy Petry was on his seventh deployment when he was forced to make a split-second decision that saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms. Hope for Answers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in downtown Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in downtown Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people were hospitalized following a traffic collision involving a school bus number 36 and a Jeep in downtown Knoxville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at West Church Avenue and Gay Street at about 6:00 a.m. [...]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
wivk.com

Knoxville Man Charged with Aggravated Assault and Other Charges for Allegedly Abusing His Mom and Grandmother

A Knoxville man is charged after he assaults his mother and destroyed his grandmother’s oxygen machine while she was calling 911. WVLT reporting Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Spencer Street Monday morning and spoke to 20 year-old Dontae Hammond’s mother who told officers her son was angry and yelling while pinning her to a kitchen table then allegedly threw her onto the couch, grabbed her by the throat and slammed her head into the wall. Police say Hammond then went towards his grandmother, who was calling 911 for help and“forcefully” took her phone away from her then he cut the line to her oxygen tank and broke the machine into multiple pieces.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

KPD makes large heroin bust as opiate death toll climbs

On the same day that officials announced that a record number of Americans died last year from drug overdoses, Knoxville police said they had busted a major heroin dealer who was allegedly operating from a South Knoxville apartment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy