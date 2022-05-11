Knoxville Police Searching for a Missing Man Suffering from Autism

A Knoxville man is charged after he assaults his mother and destroyed his grandmother’s oxygen machine while she was calling 911. WVLT reporting Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Spencer Street Monday morning and spoke to 20 year-old Dontae Hammond’s mother who told officers her son was angry and yelling while pinning her to a kitchen table then allegedly threw her onto the couch, grabbed her by the throat and slammed her head into the wall. Police say Hammond then went towards his grandmother, who was calling 911 for help and“forcefully” took her phone away from her then he cut the line to her oxygen tank and broke the machine into multiple pieces.

