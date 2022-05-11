ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Hearts buzz Tornadoes, 10-3

By Editor
Breeze-Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORVILLE — Taylorville battled the Effingham Hearts on Tuesday afternoon. They had a cool 3-1 lead heading into the 6th inning then their opponents bats struck...

www.breezecourier.com

Breeze-Courier

Crist passes Calandro in Week 6

TAYLORVILLE — The Monday Morning Retired Men’s Golf League met on May 9 at Lakeshore Golf Course. The tight race between Crist and Calandro went to Crist (809) in week 6. Calandro is not far behind with 819. But neither is Garrison (828) or Medler (830) who are making their way through the ranks rather quickly!
TAYLORVILLE, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
Breeze-Courier

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey, 67 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:24p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1954 in Stonington, the son of Floyd Leslie and Geneva Marie (Jones) Tirey. He married Diane Coady on June 8, 1973 in Taylorville. Eddie worked at Bob Ridings Ford for over 40 years where he retired as Body Shop Manager, a position he held for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. He gave back to his community in many ways including serving as May Township Trustee, an election judge, and member of the Taylorville Optimist Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks, boating with family on Lake Taylorville, and he was most proud of being Papa Eddie and watching his grandchildren grow.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
City
Effingham, IL
City
Nokomis, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Sports
Effingham, IL
Sports
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODELS KICK OFF JUNE WITH ILLINOIS DOUBLEHEADER

CONCORD, NC – As the calendar turns to June, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series visits The Prairie State for the first time in 2022. Two nights of high-octane action in Illinois start Friday, June 3, as the Series visits Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. $10,000 is on the line in a 40-lap CASE Construction Equipment Feature.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible late tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After another hot and humid day today, we’ll start to see some changes to our weather over the next few days. Tomorrow will still be warm, but it won’t be as hot as our recent weather. Showers and storms will be possible later in the day, some of which may be strong or severe. Additional rain chances are expected on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: The Illini are reloading, not rebuilding

Illinois basketball is going to look unfamiliar to what we have seen on the court in recent years. The top five leading scorers for the Illini are gone. Seven out of the top eight rebounders are gone. And six out of our top seven players in assists per game are gone. That is turnover on a roster that I have never seen before.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Explosion rocks Peoria grain elevator

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A grain elevator exploded Wednesday night in Peoria at the site of a former ADM plant. NBC affiliate WEEK reports the structure appeared to be on the verge of collapse Thursday. Drone footage showed the elevator at BioUrja leaning in the aftermath. Two silos had collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sinkhole closes roads in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday. According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

Mouilish Out On JMH Board

A Jacksonville business owner has departed from the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Board of Directors after three months. Saif Mouilish departed the Board of Directors in March, according to a statement issued by Memorial Health Administration. Further comment beyond Mouilish’s time of service was not given. Mouilish was appointed to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Carlinville motorcyclist killed in crash

RAYMOND — A Carlinville man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a truck pulling a box trailer in Montgomery County, police said. Ronald C. Schaaff, 49, of Carlinville was riding his motorcycle west on Illinois Route 108 about 5:40 p.m. when he started to pass two vehicles ahead of him, according to a preliminary Illinois State Police report.
CARLINVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Decatur Tuesday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Decatur Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick St. around 10:30 p.m. They found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to the hospital...
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible Friday evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hot, humid conditions return for Thursday ahead of our next chance for storms. Thursday: It’ll be a near carbon-copy from the last two days. Heat and humidity will continue with the potential for record warmth in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80′s to lower 90′s across the region. Heat index values will reach the upper 90′s this afternoon when we factor in the humidity. Make sure to stay hydrated and to take plenty of breaks if you need to be outdoors for extended periods of time.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
leisuregrouptravel.com

Streator, Illinois is a Hidden Gem on the Prairie

With over 30 pieces of public art, musical acts performing regularly, outdoor adventure and a friendly atmosphere, Streator is your new destination you didn’t know you needed. Just a short ride from Starved Rock State Park resides the community of Streator, Illinois. Conveniently located in the middle of I-39,...
STREATOR, IL
WCIA

“A big loss to the community…” family remembers father

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Jonathan Davis was killed in a car accident in Urbana last week. When police said he lost control of his car and was hit by an Illini FS tanker. Now, his family is speaking for the first time […]
RANTOUL, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters battle hours-long fire in extreme heat at mulch supplier near Hebron

Over a dozen fire departments battled an hours-long fire involving a vehicle, machinery and mulch at a mulch supplier near Hebron Wednesday. The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday to Northwest Wood Products, 16306 Hebron Road in Harvard, for a report of a vehicle fire. While firefighters were responding, the call was […]
HEBRON, IL

