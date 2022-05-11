ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Crist passes Calandro in Week 6

By Editor
Breeze-Courier
 2 days ago

TAYLORVILLE — The Monday Morning Retired Men’s Golf League met on May 9 at Lakeshore Golf Course. The tight race...

www.breezecourier.com

Breeze-Courier

Tuesday and Wednesday Morning Ladies League

TAYLORVILLE — The Morning Ladies Golf League met earlier this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Split into three separate groups on Tuesday A, B and C flights. Nancy Montgomery is in the lead of Flight A. Carol Ketz is leading over in flight B and Flight C sees Sheryl Craggs leading the charge. The Low Gross for Tuesday was Sarah Marsaglia and Low Net was Dorothy Mayer, Marsaglia and Montgomery.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame announces latest class

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its latest class before the Eisenhower at MacArthur football game on Friday, Sept. 16. This year’s class features three of the city’s baseball greats, along with a pair of brothers and some women’s athletics pioneers in celebration of the 50th year of Title IX.
DECATUR, IL
wgel.com

Nokomis Pitcher Throws MLB No-Hitter

Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world. In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.
NOKOMIS, IL
Breeze-Courier

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey, 67 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:24p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1954 in Stonington, the son of Floyd Leslie and Geneva Marie (Jones) Tirey. He married Diane Coady on June 8, 1973 in Taylorville. Eddie worked at Bob Ridings Ford for over 40 years where he retired as Body Shop Manager, a position he held for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. He gave back to his community in many ways including serving as May Township Trustee, an election judge, and member of the Taylorville Optimist Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks, boating with family on Lake Taylorville, and he was most proud of being Papa Eddie and watching his grandchildren grow.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker aims to put a dent into a school bus driver shortage that’s impacting Illinois. The new law will allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver’s license permit. According to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, about 77% of respondents in the Midwest said they have had to alter their bus services for students and extra curricular activities due of the driver shortage, especially in rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: The Illini are reloading, not rebuilding

Illinois basketball is going to look unfamiliar to what we have seen on the court in recent years. The top five leading scorers for the Illini are gone. Seven out of the top eight rebounders are gone. And six out of our top seven players in assists per game are gone. That is turnover on a roster that I have never seen before.
ILLINOIS STATE
Breeze-Courier

Rocket Mortgage, LLC vs. Michael David Logsdon II, etc., 2022FC7

CHRISTIAN COUNTY – TAYLORVILLE,. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Michael David Logsdon II; Unknown Heirs and Legatees of Michael D. Logsdon; Lara Noble; Erica Logsdon; Breea Logsdon; Martha J. Barding; State of Illinois – Department of. Revenue; Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants;...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Former Congressman Tim Johnson Dies At 75

Former Central Illinois Congressman Tim Johnson has died. Johnson was a Republican who represented the Champaign-Urbana area in Congress from 2001 to 2013. Prior to that he had served in the Illinois General Assembly from 1977 to 2001. In a 50-year political career, Johnson never lost a race, and was elected to the Parkland College board in Champaign in 2015, after leaving Congress. He died Monday night at his home in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
wnns.com

Traffic and Road Closures This Weekend in Springfield

Springfield, Illinois – The Office of Public Works is announcing various events occurring this Friday and Saturday (May 13 & 14) in Springfield that may impact traffic flow and road closures. GRADUATION CEREMONIES. The BOS Center downtown will be hosting local graduations this weekend. Lincoln Land Community College will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

State commits $46M to southern Illinois projects

The Capital Development Board on Thursday today announced more than $46 million in investments to improve and renovate state agency buildings in the southern regions of Illinois. The funding is designed to help address deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations.
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup Announced

Country is king at this year’s DuQuoin State Fair. State agriculture officials have announced most of the Grandstand lineup for this year’s fair in Southern Illinois, and it features a number of country acts… including Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Jordan Davis, and Chase Rice. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will also perform in the DuQuoin Grandstand, and one night will be devoted to the “I Love the 90s” Tour, with featured acts that include Montell Jorden, Tone Loc (LOKE), and Young MC. The DuQuoin State Fair runs August 26th through September 4th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
POLITICO

Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
ILLINOIS STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

Community Action Team Making A Difference In Christian County

The Community Action Team has been a huge asset not just to Taylorville but the surrounding community. Led by Police Chief’s Dwayne Wheeler and Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon, the Action Team has gone to work making some high profile drug busts and working on cleaning up Christian County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL

