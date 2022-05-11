Crist passes Calandro in Week 6

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey, 67 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:24p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1954 in Stonington, the son of Floyd Leslie and Geneva Marie (Jones) Tirey. He married Diane Coady on June 8, 1973 in Taylorville. Eddie worked at Bob Ridings Ford for over 40 years where he retired as Body Shop Manager, a position he held for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. He gave back to his community in many ways including serving as May Township Trustee, an election judge, and member of the Taylorville Optimist Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks, boating with family on Lake Taylorville, and he was most proud of being Papa Eddie and watching his grandchildren grow.

