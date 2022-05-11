ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Rae stuns in sleeveless silver gown as she packs on PDA with Omer Fedi at BMI Pop Awards in LA

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attended the 70th Annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old social media personality and the 22-year-old musician made a point of showing their affection for each other while posing for a few photos at the star-studded event.

The pair have been in a relationship ever since last year and often are often spotted in each other's company during public outings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQjTI_0faQHgRZ00
In attendance: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attended the BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday night

Rae wore a sleeveless silver gown that displayed her toned arms while attending the event.

The TikTok star's outfit also featured a split on one of its sides, which served to partially showcase her toned legs.

The performer added a bit of darkness to her look with a set of black platform-heeled shoes and she accessorized with several articles of jewelry.

Her voluminous brunette locks remained free-flowing and cascaded onto her back and chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwtWb_0faQHgRZ00
Va va voom: Rae wore a sleeveless silver gown that displayed her toned arms while attending the event

Fedi opted for a black hoodie that featured graphic text reading 'no comment' during his time at the event.

The guitarist also rocked a pair of ripped dark green pants and a set of leather shoes.

The performer kept his sunglasses on for the length of his time in front of the cameras.

Rae and Fedi were first spotted in each other's company while stepping out in West Hollywood in July of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Zcp_0faQHgRZ00
Staying comfortable: Fedi opted for a black hoodie that featured graphic text reading 'no comment' during his time at the event

The social media personality was previously in a high-profile relationship with fellow TikTok figure Bryce Hall.

The pair maintained an on-again-off-again relationship for much of 2020 before they confirmed that they were dating that November.

However, Hall was later accused of being unfaithful to his then-girlfriend, and although he denied any claims of infidelity, the former couple went their separate ways last March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9fd0_0faQHgRZ00
Starting off strong: Rae and Fedi were first spotted in each other's company while stepping out in West Hollywood in July of last year

Rae later began seeing Fedi, and the two appeared to share a kiss in a video that was shared to the former's Instagram Story last July.

They later went Instagram official with their relationship last August and have been seen in each other's company on numerous occasions since then.

The happy couple later made their red carpet debut at the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3jaV_0faQHgRZ00
Letting everyone know: The happy couple later made their red carpet debut at the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place last month

