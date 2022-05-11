ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Smashing Pumpkins announce North American arena tour with Jane’s Addiction

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins have announced an extensive arena tour of North America. During the trek – which will criss-cross the continent from early October through mid-November – the band will be joined by another titan of '90s alt-rock, Jane's Addiction. Thank...

