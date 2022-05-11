ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Applications Being Accepted for Police Accountability Board

frederickcountymd.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Md. – Individuals who want to serve on Frederick County’s newly formed Police Accountability Board have until May 20, 2022, to submit their applications for consideration. The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 requires each county in Maryland to establish a Police Accountability Board. The purpose of the board is...

www.frederickcountymd.gov

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Fmr. Franklin Co. Police Officer charged after investigation into misconduct allegations

Franklin County, PA — The Chief of the Waynesboro Police Department says charges have been filed against a former officer after an investigation into misconduct allegations. In January of 2022 I was made aware of a possible act of misconduct committed by an officer of the Waynesboro Police Department. An internal administrative investigation was initiated to determine if there was merit to the allegation. It was determined that evidence existed to sustain the allegations. Further inquiry indicated that the officer had potentially engaged in criminal activity. The criminal investigation was referred to the Office of the Franklin County District Attorney to assure that there would be no conflict of interest and that there would be a transparent, impartial assessment of the evidence. At the conclusion of the internal administrative investigation, the officer resigned from the department. On May 12, 2022, the Office of the District Attorney announced that criminal charges were filed against Kellee S. Rogers as a result of their investigation of these allegations. It has been, and will remain, a priority to demand that all members of this agency demonstrate only the highest legal, ethical and moral values both on and off duty. Officer behavior that violates these standards tarnishes the reputation of our profession and our department and will not be tolerated. To that end, this agency will continue to aggressively investigate all allegations of police misconduct to assure that only those who value our expectations of integrity and veracity serve in our community.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Students Protest School Board Policy That Would Prohibit Pride Flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Students protested Wednesday night outside of a Carroll County School Board meeting in which board members will review a policy that would prohibit gay pride flags and other flags from county schools. The school board voted in its April meeting to develop a new policy on the use of political symbols, specifically flags, in school buildings. The Washington Post reported the decision came after parents raised concerns about the rainbow pride flags displayed inside some county classrooms. In the April meeting, some board members said they have already banned Confederate Flags, and the rainbow flag also goes against...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
frederickcountymd.gov

Public Informational Meeting on Proposed Cross-Connection Control Regulations

FREDERICK, MD – The Frederick County Division of Water and Sewer Utilities (DWSU) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 18, at 1:00 pm regarding proposed Cross-Connection Control regulations. These regulations mostly affect commercial, industrial and non-residential property owners; however, they affect all DWSU water customers. To watch the meeting live or view in a different language, please visit https://publicinput.com/QT2680 . To listen to the meeting and/or provide live public comment, dial 1-855-925-2801, and enter code 7597.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Homelessness#The Accountability Board#The County Executive#The County Council
mymcmedia.org

County School Superintendent, Staff Receive Salary Increases

The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education finalized the appointment of Monifa McKnight as superintendent at a salary of $320,000, effective July 1. Until then, McKnight remains interim superintendent with a salary of $295,000. Although McKnight was unanimously appointed superintendent on Feb. 8, her approval was dependent on the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced record funding for Summer SNAP for Children, a program helping low-income families put food on the table for school-age children during the summer months when they don’t have access to school breakfast and lunch. As a result of nearly $2.8 million in contributions from the State and County, the program will … Continue reading "Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program" The post Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Police Board Recommends a Fellow Officer Be Fired For Drunkenly Fighting with Howard County Officer

Police Corporal Andrew Salenieks was suspended this past May with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct following an hourslong dispute near a bar in Elkridge, where police sparred with him after a report of an assault by an unruly customer at Triple Nines Bar and Billiards. The Baltimore Sun reports that the ball is now in Police Chief Amal Awad’s court as to when Salenieks will be terminated from the department.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County in Moderate Transmission; Residents Asked to Wear Masks, Get Vaccinated

Montgomery County moved up to the COVID-19 medium community level status. It had been in low for awhile. As the numbers increase due to the BA2 variant, the Montgomery Department of Health and Human Services ask residents to wear masks in crowded public places, especially if they have a chronic illness or are immunocompromised. The department also advises everyone who is eligible to become vaccinated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Maryland updates stalking law, includes digital tools used to instill fear

Maryland has updated its stalking law to include some of the new ways stalkers have been instilling fear. In Maryland, stalking has been defined as “a malicious course of conduct that includes approaching or pursuing another” in a way that would place that person in reasonable fear. Until now, the targeted person had to be physically followed.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy