"Our airboat tour is about an hour long and goes down the Peace River. You'll see gators and whatever wildlife is out." - Lisa Newman, Peace River Charters. This weekend, take a trip out of Sarasota and travel back into a different time to the historic Peace River. Not only is the Peace River home to some of the oldest fossils in the country, but the flora and fauna that populate the area also harken back to a different era - the dense foliage, wild cattle, and yes - an abundance of alligators.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO