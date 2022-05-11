Appeals court upholds young Portland woman's murder conviction

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a young Portland woman's murder conviction.

A Jay Circuit Court jury last August found Shelby Nicole Hiestand, now 20, guilty of fatally shooting a friend's former boyfriend. She was later sentenced to 55 years in prison by Judge Brian Hutchison.

Testimony at the trial indicated Hiestand's co-defendant, Esther Jane Stephen, in January 2020 lured the father of her child — 31-year-old Shea Michael Briar — to northern Jay County, where he was shot in the back by Hiestand.

More than two hours later, the mortally wounded Briar was found by a passerby. He later died at a Fort Wayne hospital.

Before the slaying, disagreements over Briar's desire to visit his child, and other issues, had developed between Stephen and Briar.

MORE NEWS: Indiana Supreme Court won't consider appeal of Muncie woman's killer

Another Jay Circuit Court jury found Stephen, now 31, guilty of murder in March 2021. She also received a 55-year sentence .

At the time of the slaying, Stephen was head coach of the softball team at Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School and Hiestand was her assistant coach.

A former player on the Fort Recovery team, 21-year-old Hannah L. Knapke, was also arrested in the wake of the killing. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison last November after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

In a recent ruling, the state appeals court rejected an argument by Hiestand's attorney, John Quirk of Muncie, that jurors should not have been shown a video recording of a statement his client gave to police.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

During that interview, Hiestand "confessed to shooting Briar in the back and then leaving him to die." Judge Robert Altice Jr. wrote in the 3-0 ruling upholding the murder conviction.

The Indiana Court of Appeals also upheld Stephen's murder conviction in a November ruling.

Hiestand, incarcerated in the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis, has a projected release date in April 2061, when she would be 59.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Appeals court upholds young Portland woman's murder conviction