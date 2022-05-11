Finger lickin' nightmare! How a craving for a late-night KFC feast landed an Aussie bloke in jail

A NSW man has been thrown behind bars after he chanced a late-night trip to KFC on a disqualified licence.

Daniel Ilic, 30, was pulled over by police on Chapman Avenue in Mount Warrigal, a suburb on NSW's South Coast, just before 10pm on March 22.

After spotting the 30-year-old's white Audi officers quickly discovered Ilic didn't have a licence and was disqualified from driving until 2024.

When asked why he decided to get behind the wheel anyway he told officers: 'I'm just going to KFC to get some dinner'.

Daniel Ilic, 30, (pictured) was pulled over on Chapman Avenue in Mount Warrigal just before 10pm on Friday, March 22 as he made a late-night trip to KFC on a disqualified licence

When Ilic was asked why he decided to get behind the wheel anyway he told officers: 'I'm just going to KFC to get some dinner' (pictured, a KFC meal)

If Ilic had been headed for the Shellharbour KFC, it had been just a five minute drive from where he was intercepted by police.

The 30-year-old plead guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, the Illawarra Mercury reports.

Defence lawyer Greg Murphy said his client had got into a spat with his partner earlier in the evening and had jumped in the car to get some distance.

'Yes he did the wrong thing, he understands [that],' Mr Murphy said.

He asked the court to spare Ilic a jail sentence, despite his criminal record.

If Ilic had been headed for the Shellharbour KFC (pictured) it had been just a five minute drive from where he was intercepted by police

The court heard he had previously been convicted for his actions behind the wheel, including dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and drink driving.

Taking this into account, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming refused to show Ilic leniency.

'The question is should the court show leniency and is this out of character for you?' she asked. 'The answer to both of those is no.'

He was sentenced to nine months in jail with a four month non-parole period.

The 30-year-old's licence was also disqualified for a further nine months.