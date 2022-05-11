ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolworths rolls out QR code payments system nationwide as the supermarket giant replaces checkout operators with machines

By Cameron Carpenter
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shoppers in Woolworths and Big W stores around the country will be able to pay for their groceries using a QR code that is linked to a digital wallet on their smartphone.

The move comes as the supermarket giant continues to replace checkout operators with self-service payment machines.

Many of the checkouts at Woolies supermarkets are now self-service, forcing Aussies to pack their own groceries without assistance from a checkout operator.

While checkout operators do remain, the number of self-service checkouts at most stores largely outnumbers the number of checkout staff on duty.

To use the new QR code payment service, customers must download the Everyday Reward app and enter the details of their credit or debit card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVQgr_0faQF8DI00
Shoppers can now pay for their groceries using a QR code that is linked to a digital wallet on their smartphone at Woolworths

At the checkout, customers can then scan the QR code at the checkout to pay.

Woolworths spokeswoman Hannah Ross said the new system will make shopping faster as customers will no longer have to scan their Everyday Rewards card before paying.

'We know speed, ease and contactless payment at the checkout is important to our customers as they lead increasingly busy lives,' she explained.

'Everyday Pay from Everyday Rewards has been designed with this need top of mind.

'By integrating the ease of QR code payments, with our Everyday Rewards app, we can save customers time at the checkout and help ensure they never miss a rewards point again.'

Meanwhile Woolworths has continued expanding its new Scan&Go system that allows shoppers to scan items as they take them off the shelves, and pay on an app, instead of needing to do it at the checkout or self-serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iy6KQ_0faQF8DI00
At some Woolworths locations, Aussies can scan and pay for items using their smartphone. Once finished, customers don't need to line up and simply scan a QR code to pay for their items
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUo7d_0faQF8DI00

The system allows customers to scan their items as they shop using their smartphone and avoid lining up in long checkout queues.

Once you're done with your shopping, the app gives you a QR code to be scanned at the 'Scan&Go' counter' - where you can quickly pay for your shopping and then leave.

Currently the Scan&Go service is available at 49 stores across Australia.

Comments / 0

