Rogers girls defeated by Elk River/Zimmerman

The Elk River/Zimmerman girls lacrosse team won their fourth game in a row when they defeated Rogers 21-1 Wednesday, May 4, in Elk River. Rogers evened out their record at 3-3 with the loss.

The scoring differential is nothing new for the Elks, as they have outscored their opponents 68-11 over their last four games.

The Elks dominated this game from the start, with a charging offensive attack, and a smothering defense, that gave Rogers little room to operate. The Elks led 13-0 at the half.

Elk River/Zimmerman had 12 different players score against the Royals, led by seniors Annika Wozney with 4 goals, and Madelyn Christian with 3. Adria Kotzian led the Elks with 6 ground balls and Breanne Plude got the win in goal.

Alyseia Brache scored the lone goal for the Royals.