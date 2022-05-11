ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida students win yearbook flap over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT3Cc_0faQEaku00

SANFORD, Fla. — After an outcry from students and parents over yearbook censorship, a Florida school board overruled their superintendent’s plan to cover up a page showing students waving rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout against the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The superintendent told the board that the page violated their policy by seeming to endorse a student walkout. Stickers to cover the entire page had already arrived and would be added before yearbooks are handed out this week, she said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Seminole County School Board members rejected that plan Tuesday night, voting 5-0 to order smaller stickers that don’t cover up the page’s words and pictures while explaining that the March protest over the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill outside Lyman High School was unauthorized.

“I would be happy out of my own personal pocket to pay for different stickers to say this was not a school-sponsored event,” Board Chair Amy Pennock said to applause from the crowd.

The Florida bill, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Students at the school in Longwood, which is near Orlando, responded to the censorship plan by creating a hashtag “#stopthestickers” in social media.

It caught the attention of lawmakers including Democratic Rep. Carlos G. Smith, Florida’s first LGBTQ Latino legislator, who tweeted that the “censorship is a direct result of the law these students were protesting. #WeWillNotBeErased in this so-called ‘free state.’”

The governor frequently refers to the “free state of Florida” in his news conferences.

“We’re now all over the world on this,” complained board vice-chair Abby Sanchez, who offered to help pay for the smaller stickers. “This is the most ridiculous thing. These are our children! We need to do what’s right for them.”

More than 30 students, parents and teachers spoke out in opposition to the sticker plan. “It is silencing the LGBTQ-plus community and silencing the journalistic community,” Sara Ward, a student on the yearbook staff, told the board.

“I want to be clear to each and every student that this was not about the Lyman High School administration looking to try and target any student, to try and silence any voice,” Superintendent Serita Beamon said as she tried to explain her decision.

She denied that covering up the entire page would violate the First Amendment or the board’s policy, which she said authorizes prior restraint of school sponsored publications.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“There is some speech that is prohibited. And that includes speech that is likely to cause substantial disruption or that materially interferes with school activities or the educational process,” Beamon said.

The board wasn’t having it.

Board member Karen Almond said she had personally witnessed the student walkout, which was peaceful, and said there’s nothing wrong with the yearbook page.

“We all make mistakes. ... We own up to it, and we try to do what we can to fix it,” Sanchez said. “As students, I am proud of you for bringing it to our attention.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Faculty advisor Danielle Pomeranz said her students were just doing their job by documenting an event that happened on the campus. She assured the board that the smaller stickers could be ordered and added in time for students to get their yearbooks this week.

Yearbook staffer Skye Tiedemann summed up the night as a clear win for student speech.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up,” Tiedemann said, “because students, they do have a chance to change things.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Nancy
1d ago

Seem that Just Say no Bill doesn’t exist this is pretty poor . Maybe they need to read the bill first .

Reply(1)
4
Related
click orlando

Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

A new law will mean big change at Florida colleges and universities

A new law in Florida will change the tenure status of instructors in the state’s colleges and universities. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB-7044, a bill that establishes a new post-tenure, five-year review cycle for professors at the state’s public institutions. At the signing ceremony, the governor said the bill will keep faculty and curriculum in line with what he calls the state’s priorities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis honors Florida’s police force by lighting state Capitol blue

Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the state’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week. National Police Week, which is observed Wednesday through Tuesday, recognizes the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting citizens and honors officers who have died in the line of duty.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Action News Jax

Groups file revamped federal lawsuit challenging Florida congressional redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs have filed a revamped federal lawsuit contending that a congressional redistricting plan passed last month by Florida lawmakers is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs, including Common Cause Florida, FairDistricts Now and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, filed the revised complaint Wednesday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

National study singles out Florida schools for bucking COVID-19 academic losses

Florida was the first state to reopen schools after the pandemic hit. What’s being called the most comprehensive national study of the impact of remote learning found Florida avoided the dramatic losses in learning during the 2020-21 school year. Harvard University spearheaded the study, which generally found that high-poverty...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida’s dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yearbooks#Gay Rights#Education#Lyman High School#Republican#Democratic
Bay News 9

Patronis reveals proposals to curb home insurance fraud in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced five proposals targeting fraud that he will pursue for the Florida Legislature special session on insurance reform that begins May 23. The key legislative proposal would add three more anti-fraud homeowner insurance teams that will investigate and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll shows Ken Russell in ‘dead heat’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27 seat

Russell and Salazar are separated by just 2 percentage points, newly released survey numbers show. A new survey of voters in Florida’s 27th Congressional District shows Democratic Miami Commissioner Ken Russell within striking distance of incumbent Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar. The survey, commissioned by Russell’s campaign and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeSantis still hasn’t made decision over sheriff’s lies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still has not said whether he will discipline a major county sheriff he appointed who state investigators found lied repeatedly about killing another teenager almost 30 years ago despite saying more than three months ago that he would soon review the case. DeSantis said on Feb....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Have you noticed the Democratic candidates for governor — Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo — milling around like a bunch of lost children lately? While they vie for which one of them will get to take on the incumbent Republican governor, Ron “Let’s Give the Attorneys Millions” DeSantis, this fall, they look a […] The post New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy