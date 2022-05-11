ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Faculty’s Advice for MBA Graduates

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Harvard Business School students prepare for Commencement on Thursday, May 26, 2022, we asked HBS faculty what advice they have for the soon-to-be graduates heading out to make a difference in the world. Think about what is important to you and to those whom you care about. Use...

Inc.com

Communicating With Remote Employees

Work from home opportunities provide flexible ways to maintain a connection with staff members. However, the challenge becomes easier with proven methods to stay in touch. Frequent communication with remote employees is achievable with some basic planning. During the pandemic, companies changed the methods they traditionally used to complete routine...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Why I share my performance reviews with our employees

A few years ago, I started doing something with my performance reviews that might sound unusual: I send each one to all 2,000+ employees at my company, Gusto. What inspired this decision? Many organizations espouse transparency as a core value, but it typically doesn’t extend to performance reviews. While leaders are often privy to our teams’ reviews, it’s rarely a two-way street. The result is that for many people, it’s uncomfortable to give and receive constructive feedback at work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

3 ways to show frontline employees they matter

Frontline workers are the heartbeat of your organization—the people behind the counter, on the phone, and running day-to-day operations. They are the first to represent a brand and engage with clients, and their interactions have a huge impact on how customers perceive a company. Yet, frontline, hourly, and shift workers have rarely experienced the flexibility and long-term talent development their back office counterparts have come to expect. As a result, a record number are leaving their jobs.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Survey: Work/life balance is #1 priority in physicians’ job search

CHG Healthcare recently surveyed 145 physicians who had been out of residency for two to three years about their first job search and current level of career satisfaction. The survey found that work/life balance was the most important factor for physicians in choosing their first job. This finding confirms the...
JOBS
Fast Company

The secret of my success as an entrepreneur: I’m 60

Not only are entrepreneurship opportunities fully available to (ahem) older people, but experience and wisdom can be secret weapons in business. To paraphrase a line in the John Mayer song, “Who Says,” it’s been a long time since 34—which is claimed by some to be the average age of successful startup founders. For me, that awkward age was marked by weekends on the sidelines of soccer games, evenings trying to catch up on endless email, and workdays making one mistake after another. When I was 34, I barely knew what I was doing half the time.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

The Only Thing Better Than A 180 On The LSAT Is A 187

Law schools would be given a green light to end admission test requirements, under a recommendation from a key committee of the American Bar Association that is scheduled for review in a public meeting this month. The proposal still faces layers of scrutiny within the ABA and would not take...
COLLEGES
morningbrew.com

How involved should companies be in intimate health benefits?

Burning questions of our time. In my first job out of college, I requested vacation months in advance and would get repeatedly denied, while others were granted every request they made. When I asked my manager why, I was told it was because “everyone else has a family” (sorry, Mom and Dad, guess you aren’t family anymore), so they “had to prioritize their requests first.” This also happened with my schedule. I’d get the undesirable shifts because others “had families.” At the same company in a different role, I was told I didn’t have enough years of experience for a promotion, despite performing (according to my manager) above the level of the people who had more senior titles.—Tori.
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Internships Can Be a Great Building Block to Gain Tech Experience

The summer is approaching and college students are eager to obtain internships. How can you do a summer internship in tech? Let's discuss the benefits of internships and how to apply. Article continues below advertisement. Tech professionals such as software engineers and developers often need certifications to do certain jobs,...
JOBS
Education
thebossmagazine.com

Benefits of Six Sigma Certifications for Professionals

Six Sigma is a business management methodology that relies on data and statistical analysis to improve the quality of products and services. It was developed in the 1980s and has since been used by organizations worldwide to improve efficiency and decrease costs. Six Sigma has become even more popular in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
waza sampa

Committed to success

"Commitment is defined as a willingness to give your time and energy to something that you believe in, or a promise or firm decision to do something." I have come to learn that in order to actually be successful, one needs to move from the sphere of interest into the sphere of commitment. Interest is all about curiosity, admiration and fascination. Commitment on the other hand is about engagement and actual dedication to a particular course of action. Desire and interest only give you a VIP seat to watch and admire people who are truly successful.

