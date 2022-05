The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its most successful and venerable scholarship programs: Together We Can. The Together We Can (TWC) Scholarship Fund was created in 1992 in partnership with the City of Chattanooga. It is a need-based, renewable college scholarship that targets eligible public high school seniors who are first-generation, college-bound students and/or considered low-income as measured by their eligibility on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The scholarship award provides $1,000- $3,000 per academic year for full-time enrollment at any regionally accredited, non-proprietary, technical, community or four-year college or university.

