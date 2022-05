The campus of Saint Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa is closed for at least the rest of today after officials identified a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases. Principal Kathleen Aymar says there are outbreaks in classes in the third through eighth grades. Students, their families, and staff members have been infected. The campus has been closed since Monday. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase says the County Department of Health Services is aware of the outbreak, and is working with the staff at Saint Rose to mitigate it. This is Sonoma County’s first pandemic-related school campus closure since mid-January.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO