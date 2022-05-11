ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

NEW LONDON NOTES: FFA chapter has annual recognition banquet

By Ellen Simmons
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SMzz_0faQBwxr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ot4ym_0faQBwxr00

The New London FFA celebrated its 85th birthday April 30 during its annual recognition banquet in the school cafetorium, and the first award went to NL High School Principal Eric Yetter who received an Honorary FFA Degree, “for his unwavering support for our school and FFA chapter.”

Students take part in Career Development Events (CDEs) each year, and the following participants came forward to accept awards for their work:

  • General Livestock — Emily Stevens, Hayley Spoerr, Katie Uhrick, Grace Montgomery and Paiton Shepard.
  • Poultry Judging — Travis Hinckley and Logan Squire.
  • Public Speaking — Grace Montgomery, who placed third in sub-district for her talk, “The true cost of doing business.”
  • Floriculture—Olivia Loescher, Katie Uhrick and Hayley Spoerr.

Middle school FFA members who received the Discovery Degree were Brooke Clouse, Presley Ferguson, Jackson Fritz, Ethan Griffitts, Bryce Hall, Maebh Hutnyak, Manny Mitchell, Raeann Mitchell, Jaylyn Moore, Paiton Shepherd, Keith Squire, Brody Sword, Pailee Wilson and Olivia Yetter

The Greenhand Degree went to Carlee Greene, Maddy Harrison, Austin Ledyard, Madison Smith, Max Smith and Hayley Spoerr. The Chapter Degree recipients were Travis Hinckley, Emma Linsey, Lily Logan and Logan Squire.

New London FFA adviser Megan Riley gives out point awards

Adviser Megan Riley then came forward to give out point awards. Level One recipients were Presley Ferguson, Jackson Fritz, Jaylyn Moore, Manny Mitchell, Bryce Hall, Maddy Harrison, Keith Squire and Reanne Mitchell. Level Two recipients were Carlee Greene, Austin Ledyard, Max Smith, Madison Smith, Brody Sword and Maebh Hutnyak. Level three recipients were Pailee Wilson, Lily Logan, Brooke Clouse, Olivia Yetter and Paiton Shepherd. Level four recipients were Hayley Spoerr, Wyatt Harrison, Logan Squire, Grace Montgomery, Olivia Loescher and Travis Hinckley.

The Star Awards went to Paiton Shepherd, Star Discovery; Hayley Spoerr, Star Greenhand; Emma Lindsey, Star Sophomore; Katie Uhrick, Star Junior; and Emily Stevens, Star Senior. She also received the 110% Award, presented by Hugh Store of Ag Credit.

The 2021-22 officers were Grace Montgomery, president; Katie Uhrick, vice president; Emily Stevens, secretary; Emma Lindsey, treasurer; Olivia Loescher, reporter; Logan Squire, sentinel; and Travis Hinkley, student advisor.

The 2022-23 officers are Olivia Loescher, president; Katie Uhrick, vice president; Grace Montgomery, secretary, Hayley Spoerr, treasurer; Wyatt Harrison, reporter; Emma Lindsey, sentinel; and Travis Hinkley, student advisor.

Comments / 0

Related
barbertonherald.com

Win big prizes and support students

Get your tickets for the drawing to win a packaged valued at over $1,300, including a gas grill and many gift cards and other prizes. All proceeds go to the Ray E. Leach Sr. Memorial Scholarship fund that awards two $1,000 each to a Barberton and Norton student pursuing a trade. Tickets are 5 for $20 and be can be purchased at Leach’s Meats and Sweets on 31st Street. Drawing is May 21.
BARBERTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield to conduct 26th operation Clean Sweep on May 17

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the City of Mansfield, and Downtown Mansfield Inc., have declared Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as Operation Sweep in support of Earth Stewardship Month and the Great American Clean up. Volunteers, local business people, and organizations are being asked to don their work...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
New London, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
Galion Inquirer

Planet 14 revolves around fun for youth and adults

GALION — Situated within a 19th century building in the heart of downtown Galion is a place providing fun for all ages. Opening in October 2017, Planet 14 is a restaurant, sports bar and full arcade — with vintage and new-age games — along with pool tables, pinball, pop-a-shot, darts, free wifi, and live sports on TV.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Three Nurses Receive DAISY Award at Avita Health System

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO — Three registered nurses at Avita Health System are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize nurses for the extraordinary, compassionate care they provide patients and families every day. The...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Star Awards#Nl High School#Career Development Events#General Livestock
sciotopost.com

Bobcats are Back in Southern Ohio, Increased Sightings in the Area

OHIO – The Ohio Bobcat is making a comeback in Ohio, especially the South Eastern parts. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, they verified 499 sightings of bobcats in 2020 the most recent report. Washington County residents reported the most at 26 in the State but other counties surrounding the county reported high numbers also.
Farm and Dairy

RE on 192.49 acres, antiques, collectibles, equipment, and misc.

HERBERT LONG – 192.49 ACRES,. (Take St Rt 60 south of Hayesville to west on Co. Rd. 2404) This 192.49 acre farm offers nearly 160+/-acres tillable! The farm will be offered in 2parcels & as a whole. The farm features a 3bedroom home, 2 bank barns, milk parlor,spring house, pole barn & otheroutbuildings. The farm has frontage on TwpRd 2302 & Twp Rd 2404. 300,000 CuFt offree gas per the recorded lease.
HAYESVILLE, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe to return to Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Upper Sandusky-based chocolatier Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe announced today that they are coming back to Tiffin and locating in the Wolfe Creek Shopping Center, where they were previously in the early 2000s. They plan to employ eight people at the Tiffin location and to open on June 1, 2022.
TIFFIN, OH
cityofmentor.com

RaeLynn Added to Mentor Rocks Schedule

Two-time American Country Music New Female Vocalist nominee, RaeLynn, will perform at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on June 21, 2022 as a part of the Mentor Rocks summer concert series. Top hits include “Lonely Call”, “Queens Don’t”, “God Made Girls” and more. RaeLynn’s...
MENTOR, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
SCDNReports

Ohio Prom Experiences Floor Cave-In

An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Find walleye, muskie in Ohio public fishing spots

AKRON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s public fishing lakes and reservoirs teem with fish such as muskellunge, walleye and smallmouth bass. Now is the perfect time to grab a fish pole and try to catch them, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ohio has...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Buehler’s Fresh Foods announces plans to open Galion Liquor Agency

WOOSTER—Buehler’s Fresh Foods in Galion, plans to open the Galion Liquor Agency in late spring. The Galion Liquor Agency will be located in the Galion West Shopping Plaza just one door down from Buehler’s Fresh Foods grocery store. Mike Davidson, CEO and President of Buehler’s Fresh Foods...
GALION, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

City of Zanesville Officially Accepts MARCS Grant Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council took action Monday to officially accept a state grant to purchase MARCS radio equipment. The city received the $16,572 grant March 9 but did not take formal action to accept the grant. The ordinance noted that equipment-related invoices needed to be submitted...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy