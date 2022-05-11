ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder Karon Tucker from Mansfield will be the guest speaker May 15 at Second Baptist

Deaconess Day guest speaker will be elder Karon Tucker from First Baptist Church in Mansfield at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at Second Baptist Church, 245 S. Grant St., Wooster. Pastor is Ricky Brown Sr.

