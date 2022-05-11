ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Uber drivers will be allowed to turn down male passengers in Australia - so do you think it's fair?

By Padraig Collins
 5 days ago

Female and non-binary Uber drivers have been given the power to refuse to take male passengers.

The rideshare service's 'women rider preference' policy came into effect on Wednesday in a bid to encourage a higher number of female drivers.

Uber says the policy will provide drivers with 'peace of mind' about who is getting in the car.

In Mexico, where the policy is already in place, it led to a 40 per cent increase in female drivers, the company claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwNQ7_0faQBZrG00
A woman driver is pictured with a male passenger. Rideshare company Uber will now allow women drivers to turn down male passengers

But the policy has already come under fire, with Rosalina Pirozzi, president of the Ride Share Drivers' Association of Australia, admitting it could be problematic.

'Whether you're looking at it from the passengers' direction or whether from the drivers' perspective... it could be a bit sexist on both sides,' she said on 3AW radio.

However, Ms Pirozzi said female drivers made up just five to 10 per cent of drivers and more would sign up if they felt safer.

'I think women drivers would feel a lot more secure doing the evening peak shifts if they could just pick up female passengers,' she said.

'Intoxicated passengers have always been an issue from a driver's perspective and it continues to be an ongoing issue that nobody seems to be addressing.

'A female driver would feel less likely for their personal space to be intruded with a female passenger on board.'

Ms Pirozzi said 'women drivers would feel a lot more secure doing the evening peak shift if they could pick up just female passengers', but that the reverse situation - men being allowed to turn down female passengers - 'is not an option'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBXax_0faQBZrG00
Uber's (app pictured) Women Rider Preference allows female drivers to turn down male passengers

She said the policy also covered non-binary people because 'they're quite often discriminated against as a driver'.

Ms Pirozzi insisted the policy was 'unlikely' to result in a lesser service for men.

'There is actually an excessive amount of drivers, so I don't believe it would actually impact them,' she said.

After speaking with Ms Pirozzi, talkback host Neil Mitchell said he could see what Uber was trying to achieve, but wondered if it was legal.

'You're not supposed to discriminate on the basis of gender. Well, that's certainly discriminating on the basis of gender,' he said.

'And I wonder if the female drivers can reject a trans (passenger) who was born male.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

