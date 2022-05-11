ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Body found after massive fire tears through NJ waste facility

By Samantha Liebman, Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7yoX_0faQBVKM00

ELIZABETH, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A body believed to be a worker was found Wednesday after a five-alarm fire tore through a waste management facility in Elizabeth on Tuesday and burned into the night.

The body is thought to be an employee "because that was the only individual who was unaccounted for,” a representative for the mayor's office said.

Firefighters worked for hours to finally bring the blaze under control, after thick black smoke was seen for miles and fumes blanketed the area and forced evacuations.

Juliet, who lives nearby, told 1010 WINS that on a "bad day," the facility smells "horrific."

"With the fire, I bet whatever smoke that was is not going to help us at all," she added.

Others note it's not the facility's first blaze.

Keith Owens, who lives across the street, said it caught on fire last year, but "not as big as this one."

According to the mayor's office, a partial roof collapse kept firefighters from going inside.

A medical examiner was investigating at the scene, officials added Wednesday.

The victim's identity hasn’t yet been released.

Comments / 0

Related
FireEngineering.com

One Dead in Five-Alarm Fire at NJ Trash Facility

One person — likely an employee who was unaccounted for — was killed in a 5-alarm fire at a trash facility in Elizabeth that started Tuesday afternoon and burned for much of the night, authorities said. The body was found Wednesday morning, a city spokeswoman said. Authorities have...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Elderly Route 208 Driver Sends Car Through Fence

A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
WYCKOFF, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Crime & Safety
Elizabeth, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Accident
PIX11

Girl dead, 4 injured in Paterson shooting, police say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A girl died and four men were injured after a shooting took place in Paterson on Wednesday night, police said. Officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of Essex and Madison streets at around 10:20 p.m., according to officials. She was pronounced dead […]
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Days after limits on police chases are reversed, 2 killed in crash. Why police say pursuits are necessary

Days after New Jersey’s acting attorney general reversed the limits on police pursuits, two people were killed in Glen Ridge while fleeing from police officers. The deadly incident started in Montclair, where officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver allegedly did not stop, and speed away on Bloomfield Avenue, and crashed in Glen Ridge. The driver and passenger were killed.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
PIX11

2 killed in New Jersey crash resulting from police chase

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two people were killed in a crash in New Jersey that resulted from a police chase early Tuesday morning, investigators said. A silver Hyundai with Pennsylvania plates was being pursued by Montclair Police when it crashed just before 5 a.m., officials said. The silver Hyundai drove off Bloomfield Avenue, plunging […]
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy