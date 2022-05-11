ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat.

Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and learn more.

Republican Candidates

John Brown

While Brown is currently the CEO of John Brown Leadership Solutions, Brown’s time in public office includes serving as the Northampton County Executive in 2014. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame University.

Jeff Coleman

According to Coleman’s website, prior to running for Lt. Governor, Coleman spent time in the House of Representatives after beating a longtime incumbent. Coleman says, during his time in the House, “He opposed Republican and Democratic state spending increases and tax hikes, helped lead the floor fight against gambling expansion, and supported civil rights protections for preborn citizens.”

Teddy Daniels

Endorsed by a leading candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary race, Doug Mastriano, Daniels is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6. He is a decorated Combat veteran after being deployed to Afghanistan in the United States Army Infantry.

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

In recent news, Daniels was ordered to stay away from his home after his wife made claims of physical and mental abuse and obtained a protective order. On May 6 a judge dismissed the temporary protective order .

Carrie Del R osso

Originally from Scranton, Lewis notes on her campaign website that she has time in the state House of Representatives representing District 33 where she “brought a spirit of renewal and energy to stretch of Pennsylvania that has been overlooked for too long” and she wants to do the same at Lt. Governor.

According to her website, her campaign focuses on personal liberties, education, illegal immigration, public safety, election integrity, and health insurance costs.

Russell Diamond

Currently serving his fourth term in the state House of Representatives for the 102nd Legislative District in Lebanon County, Diamond is a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Liquor Control, Gaming Oversight, and State Government committees.

Christopher Frye Jr.

Frye Jr. is currently the first African American Mayor of New Castle. According to his campaign website, Frye Jr. wants to “take the same principles he has relied on in City government with him in the Office of Lieutenant Governor.” He wants to be a conduit between local communities and the Governor’s office.

He notes that he is pro-life, pro-school choice, pro-Second Amendment, and supports voter integrity laws.

James Jones

Born in Arkansas, Jones joined the United States Navy and then moved to Pennsylvania in 2000. Based out of Hatboro, Jones says on his campaign website that issues to address, if he is elected, including the Constitution, economic prosperity in Pennsylvania, school choice in education, voter integrity, and the right to keep and bear arms.

Rick Saccone

After a career as a Counterintelligence Officer and Special Agent in the United States Air Force, Saccone was elected four times to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and ran for Congress in 2018.

Saccone is a member of the VFW, AMVETS, American Legion, the National Rifle Association, and the Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Clarice Schillinger

As the executive director of Back to School PA, Schillinger says she is running because “the current Administration has abandoned all of us, and it is time we have a voice at the decision-making table to advocate for real people with real problems.”

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

Schillinger was born and raised in Franklin County. She founded Keeping Kids in School PAC, a bipartisan grassroots effort in Southeastern Pennsylvania “with the simple goal of electing candidates to school boards who would keep our schools open, and include parents and taxpayers in their decision making.”

Democratic Candidates

Austin Davis

Endorsed by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and unopposed Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro, the Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker would be the state’s first Black lieutenant governor if elected.

Davis is in his third term in the state House of Representatives and he holds many connections to Allegheny County’s party leaders.

As outlined by his campaign website, Davis serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, and House Transportation Committee. Plus, he is also a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.

Brian Sims

The five-term State Representative of Pennsylvania joined the race for the party’s nomination after making history in 2012 when he became the state’s first openly gay candidate to be elected to the Legislature.

He represents the 182 legislative district, which includes, as outlined on his campaign website, Rittenhouse, Fitler and Logan Squares, the Gayborhood, and parts of Washington Square West, Bella Vista, Hawthorne, and East Passyunk.

Sims notes on his campaign website that he is a staunch advocate for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender civil rights and will continue to do so if elected.

Raymond Sosa

The financial planner from Montgomery is in the race for the party’s nomination after running in 2018 for the same position. His professional experience includes working in financial services and as a consultant. He has also been appointed to state-level committees by three governors and has experience serving on statewide commissions.

