Furious driver is fined $117 for accidentally breaking a little-known road rule that is almost never enforced

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A driver has been fined $117 for accidentally leaving his car window down after parking it on the street overnight.

The motorist said they parked near the Mosman Police Station on Prince Albert Street on Sydney's north shore for a function in February.

Months later they received a fine from police under a little-known road rule that is extremely rarely applied as a crime deterrent.

'So I left my car there overnight and picked it up early the next morning,' they wrote in a local Facebook group.

A Sydney local said they copped a $117 fine for leaving their car parked with the windows down overnight

'Yesterday I received a letter of penalty reminder notice for a $117 fine, giving me a week and a half before the fine increased by $65.'

The local said the fine was for leaving the car 'unsecured' because the window was left open, which they said was an 'obviously unintentional' mistake.

They said they did not see the first fine and nothing was placed on their windscreen when they retrieved the car.

The frustrated driver said they called Revenue NSW and were told a Highway Patrol officer issued the fine under a little known rule that aims to act as a 'deterrent in high crime areas'.

'Would this officer think there was a better deterrent or use of his time?' they wrote.

'Perhaps a note on the windscreen or ask me to drop in for a chat at the station next door?

'I got punished with wet seats from the rain for my error.'

The anonymous netizen said they were parked along Prince Albert Street in Mosman (above)

'It seems pretty heavy handed - possibly revenue raising - and not ideal for local community engagement in my opinion.

'Everyone has been touched by Covid, as a small business owner and a parent I have been significantly impacted.

'Our community provides much support to the police, surely this could be reviewed and revoked?'

NSW legislation states drivers leaving their vehicle unattended must lock the doors and wind windows up to at least two centimetres or face a maximum fine of $2,200.

Drivers can also be fined for leaving the key in the car's ignition, leaving the engine running, and failing to engage the handbrake.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

