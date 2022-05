The Harbor Beach Police Department made quick work of a robbery investigation at Harbor Drug last Wednesday, May 4. There were no injuries during the robbery, much to the relief of pharmacy owner Mike Delpiere and the three employees working at the time. Responding to the initial call at 5:42 p.m., police were able to find enough evidence to obtain a search warrant that had them knocking on the suspect’s door a little more than five-and-a-half hours later.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO