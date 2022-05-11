Hamish Blake and Andy Lee remain Australia's most popular podcasters as they fend off competition from Life Uncut, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and true crime pod Casefile

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee's podcast has remained Australia's most popular podcast for a second consecutive month.

Their show remained on top for the month of April after previously dethroning true crime juggernaut Casefile in the March rankings.

Hamish & Andy currently has over 937,000 monthly listeners, with monthly downloads reaching almost 1.9million.

Casefile remained at No. 2 with 920,000 listeners, while morning news show 7am climbed to No. 3.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show podcast slipped down one spot to No. 4, followed by Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley's Life Uncut at No. 5.

Life Uncut is currently Australia's most popular female podcast, with 1.1million monthly downloads.

Abbie Chatfield's It's a Lot took a tumble in April, dropping seven spots to No. 14, while the podcast version of her national radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield dropped 49 spots to No. 115.

Hamish and Andy previously joked to Mumbrella that if they ever slipped from the top spot of the Australian Podcast Ranker they'd 'quit' podcasting.

'Well we only ever do podcasts for awards, rankers, status,' Andy quipped.

'So obviously we'll quit [if we fall down the charts],' he added.

Andy added on a more serous note: 'We've just been lucky that so many people listen to us, so we're grateful for that.

'We know that, as I think we mentioned in the press release, if you didn't listen, it would just be two guys hanging out in an expensive studio.'

Hamish and Andy have had incredible success with their podcast after quitting traditional radio in favour of a digital-only approach.

They first met in their student days at the University of Melbourne and went on to host the Hamish & Andy drive show on the Hit Network for years.

In 2011, the show was cut down to one day a week so the boys could focus on other aspects of their career.

That same year, they branched into television with their Gap Year series and later True Story with Hamish & Andy.

They've also had successful solo projects, including Andy becoming the host of game show The Hundred and Hamish presenting Nine's Lego Masters.