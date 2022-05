The number of Britons buying less food due to soaring inflation has increased over the past month, according to new figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest survey found that 41% of adults reported cutting back on their grocery shop due to the rising costs.The figure, taken from poll responses between April 27 and May 8, is an increase on the 39% in the previous survey, carried out earlier in April.Around 88% of adults have reported a rise in their cost of living over the past month, the ONS said.However, this represents a small decline after 91% of...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO