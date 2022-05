Rhode Island Monthly’s Nest highlights the local women behind the artist’s palette and how you can bring some of their work into your home. I was always into arts and crafts as a kid but didn’t take it too seriously until after college. I always wanted to learn watercolor — I loved its light and fluid nature — so I enrolled in an adult education course I would go to after work in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was a great intro to the medium and provided me with the fundamentals. I really started to grow more on my own once I started exploring subjects of particular interest to me, especially food, pop culture and color. So I am largely informally/self-taught!

