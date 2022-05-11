ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Pip Edwards is her own best advertisement in a P.E Nation tracksuit top as the activewear mogul leads the stars at Australian Fashion Week's ESSE show

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's the woman behind the bestselling P.E Nation activewear label.

And Pip Edwards was her own best advertisement at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week ESSE show on Wednesday, rocking a tracksuit top from her own range.

The ex-girlfriend of cricketer Michael Clarke paired the top with a pair of black jeans for the Sydney Opera House event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEJUr_0faQ8HHa00
Walking billboard: Pip Edwards (right) was her own best advertisement at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week ESSE show on Wednesday, rocking a tracksuit top from her own range

Pip completed the outfit with a pair of black and white heels and wore her wavy blonde tresses loose and slicked back.

Joining her at the event was P.E Nation's co-founder and creative director Claire Tregoning.

The entrepreneur wore a black and white P.E Nation top beneath her jacket, pairing the garment with baggy trousers and chunky combat-style boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEHSk_0faQ8HHa00
The look: The ex-girlfriend of cricketer Michael Clarke paired the top with a pair of black jeans for the Sydney Opera House event. Pictured with Claire Tregoning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mZ8O_0faQ8HHa00
Partners: Joining her at the event was P.E Nation's co-founder and creative director Claire Tregoning

Joining the activewear label's founders was entertainment journalist Renee Bargh and celebrity stylist Jess Pecoraro.

Renee was radiant in a white dress with a deep plunging neckline, worn with black leather boots and matching handbag.

The Extra correspondent wore her long, wavy blonde tresses loose and flowing for her high fashion outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzEDz_0faQ8HHa00
Quartet: Joining the activewear label's founders was entertainment journalist Renee Bargh (2R) and celebrity stylist Jess Pecoraro (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKFlS_0faQ8HHa00
Bold: Tregoning wore a black and white P.E Nation top beneath her jacket, pairing the garment with baggy trousers and chunky combat-style boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DNL7_0faQ8HHa00
White on! Renee was radiant in a white dress with a deep plunging neckline, worn with black leather boots and matching handbag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2QMo_0faQ8HHa00
Good hair day: The Extra correspondent wore her long, wavy blonde tresses loose and flowing for her high fashion outing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dh4Ec_0faQ8HHa00
Magic in monochrome: Lisa Wipfli also donned head-to-toe white for the womenswear label's show

Lisa Wipfli also donned head-to-toe white for the womenswear label's show.

The wife of radio host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli wrapped herself in a white trench coat over white trousers.

Her peep-toe shoes were also in white leather, with gold buckle adornments.

Another high-profile attendee was 31-year-old Australian model Victoria Lee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vibPt_0faQ8HHa00
Stars align: Another high-profile attendee was 31-year-old Australian model Victoria Lee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7XbE_0faQ8HHa00
Beauty: The Victoria's Secret catwalk stunner turned heads in a statement white and green jacket, worn over a black blouse and trousers

The Victoria's Secret catwalk stunner turned heads in a statement white and green jacket, worn over a black blouse and trousers.

Meanwhile, the Australian Fashion Council's Kellie Hush was predictably chic in a patterned jacket worn over a dark blouse.

On her lower half, the former Editor-in-chief of Harper's BAZAAR Australia wore black trousers with a pair of strappy dark leather sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gB4sC_0faQ8HHa00
Tastemaker: Meanwhile, the Australian Fashion Council's Kellie Hush (right) was predictably chic in a patterned jacket worn over a dark blouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QS5ON_0faQ8HHa00
Hell for leather: On her lower half, the former Editor-in-chief of Harper's BAZAAR Australia wore black trousers with a pair of strappy dark leather sandals. L-R: Glynis Traill-Nash, Damien Woolnough and Hush

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a white satin one-shoulder gown and platform heels as she hits the red carpet with beau Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things season four premiere in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown wowed on the red carpet with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things season four on Saturday night in New York. The actress, 18, posed up beside her man in a gorgeous white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a dramatic thigh-high slit up one leg.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Bargh
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Fashion Week#Esse#Fashion Design#Opera House#P E Nation#Extra
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire businessman Justin Hemmes, 49, and his model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, arrive in Sydney via private jet after a romantic holiday in New Caledonia

Justin Hemmes and Madeline Holtznagel touched down at Sydney Airport on a private jet on Friday. The high-profile couple had returned from a romantic holiday in Nouméa in New Caledonia. Both Justin, 49, and his model girlfriend were spotted stepping off the plane and onto the tarmac, where they...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I thought this was all about Her Majesty?' Tom Cruise is accused of using The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration to plug his Top Gun sequel as incensed viewers take to Twitter

He may have sparked frantic scenes in Windsor on Sunday afternoon ahead of his role in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. But hours later, Tom Cruise, whose long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick is hitting cinemas at the end of this month, was slammed online for 'plugging' his forthcoming feature during the special evening - which was played out on ITV.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Top scrum! Tom Cruise sparks frantic scenes in Windsor as star-struck fans mob Hollywood actor after he WALKS through Berkshire town for secret role in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Tom Cruise found himself mobbed by fans as he arrived at The Queen's Jubilee Celebrations in Windsor on Sunday. The Top Gun actor, 59, who will be taking part in the special event, looked relaxed in an all navy ensemble and flashed his famous smile as he arrived for the special evening.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are married! Ex-Bachelorette stars tie the knot after six year courtship in idyllic ceremony at California winery

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers walked down the aisle Saturday in a beautiful destination wedding in California, sharing their special day with family and friends. On Friday, JoJo, 31 and Jordan, 33 looked joyous after practicing their vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The bride-to-be wore a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy