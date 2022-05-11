WATCH NOW: Journey to Freedom: Building Community Through Song

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – At Los Dos Potrillos, there is no shortage of delicious Mexican cuisine.
“Our menu is gigantic. We have about four menu pages,” said Daniel Ramirez, co-CEO of the family restaurant.
Yet supply chain shortages have some Colorado restaurants in a pickle. Plus, the soaring cost of food is impacting many key ingredients.
“Chicken, of course, has gone up especially with bird flu,” Ramirez told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It’s not just inflation, but nature itself. And avocados a couple months ago. We’ve seen it all. We’ve seen [costs] come up, we’ve seen it go down.”
