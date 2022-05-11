ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

WATCH NOW: Journey to Freedom: Building Community Through Song

By CPR Classical Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch for "Journey to Freedom: Building Community Song" from the comfort of your home Saturday, May 14th at 7:30pm. Stream this community event created in partnership with from The Spirituals Project Choir...

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
So long to another Denver favorite: Harvey Park’s Rosemary Cafe is closing

On Tuesday, Rosemary Cafe posted to Facebook that it has been sold and is closing, at least for now. “The Rosemary family would like to share with all of you that as of May 15th, 2022 the current owners of Rosemary’s Cafe will be stepping down and passing the restaurant to new owners,” Rosemary Cafe posted. “As of Sunday, May 15th, Rosemarys will unfortunately be closed and it is out of our hands when or if it will reopen.”
Wildlife Rescuers Just Saved the Most Adorable Colorado Bird

If you've never heard of a common poorwill, then I have exciting news for you — because it's arguably the cutest bird, and rescuers just saved one's life. According to a Facebook post from the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC), someone recently dropped an injured poorwill off at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP) after they mistook it for a raptor.
Love Ice Cream? This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
Colorado Restaurant Los Dos Potrillos Working To Make Ends Meet While Keeping Prices Level For Customers

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – At Los Dos Potrillos, there is no shortage of delicious Mexican cuisine. (credit: CBS) “Our menu is gigantic. We have about four menu pages,” said Daniel Ramirez, co-CEO of the family restaurant. Yet supply chain shortages have some Colorado restaurants in a pickle. Plus, the soaring cost of food is impacting many key ingredients. “Chicken, of course, has gone up especially with bird flu,” Ramirez told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It’s not just inflation, but nature itself. And avocados a couple months ago. We’ve seen it all. We’ve seen [costs] come up, we’ve seen it go down.” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Daniel...
Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
May 11 news: Aurora hires company to sweep homeless encampments and more Denver metro stories

(Brandi Alexandra/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is Wednesday, May 11. More critical fire danger looms in the Mile High City this hump day, with the high temperature expected to reach near 89. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds.
Stolen Box Trailer Contains Colorado Model Railroad Setup That Took Years Of Effort

(CBS4) – In the basement of Ken Cook’s Littleton home, trains in a model railroad display chug circles through carefully constructed mountains and miniature buildings. Friend Bill Thomas wonders what happened. Ken Cook (credit: CBS) “We’re all in a little bit of shock. Because this was not something that would be high value for anybody else to steal.” They are hoping to get back the trailer that contains the expansive model railroad setup they bring to people. “We try to go to venues where people aren’t necessarily expecting to see a train layout and expand the hobby that way,” said Cook. Often they are the...
Ribbon Cutting Takes Place For New Loretto Heights Affordable Housing Project In Denver

(CBS4) – Denver is celebrating a major milestone; more than 70 new affordable housing units are opening in a former dormitory on the Loretto Heights campus. The Pancratia Hall Lofts building in southwest Denver is full of intricate designs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (credit: CBS) This week’s opening is only the first phase of the project. Some of the units are spoken for, and the Denver Housing Authority is now going through a very detailed qualification process for the remaining applicants. The renovated 1930s building offers newer technology like FOB key access, car charging stations and updated...
Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
May 11, 2022: Making bus rides free to clean up Colorado’s air; A real-life CODA story

To improve air quality, Colorado Democrats are poised to fund a free public transit program. RTD’s past suggests it won’t help much. Colorado may give millions of dollars to public transit agencies to make bus rides free to reduce pollution but there are questions about whether it will make a difference. Then, Cliff and Avery Moers of Evergreen share their real-life CODA story. Plus, a valedictory speech from 1943 that finds hope inside a World War II internment camp.
