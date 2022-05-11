ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch: This electric motorcycle has its entire ‘heart’ inside its hubless rear wheel

By Ioanna Lykiardopoulou
The Next Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFinland-based Verge Motorcycles is gearing up to start production of one of the most unique electric motorcycles to ever hit the market. The TS, as it’s called, has a strikingly unique feature: a hubless rear wheel. In an interesting video from the excellent Fully Charged Show, which you...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Ferrari’s First V-6-Powered Production Car Inhales the Track Like a Beast

Click here to read the full article. Surely, the thinking always went, a Ferrari that rolled off the line with a V-6 engine, a power plant common in Camrys and Kias, would signal the end times for Maranello. Yet the 819 hp Ferrari 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB)—not just the marque’s first V-6-powered production car, but a plug-in hybrid V-6 production car—is a cracking start to a new age. More than that, it’s a revelation, and not only because of the way it inhales sections of track like a far heavier-breathing beast. Ferrari built its early legacy on cars with...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycles#Motorcycle Design#Vehicles#Verge Motorcycles#Gearbox#Bugatti#The Rimac Nevera#Ev
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Dual-Motor Electric Hot Hatch Coming In 2023

Volkswagen is getting ready to give its successful ID.3 electric hatchback its mid-lifecycle refresh, but the facelift will bring a lot more than just a nip and tuck, according to a new report. Apparently, with next year’s refresh, VW will also introduce the much anticipated ID.3 GTX dual-motor, all-wheel drive performance version.
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy