Action-packed teaser trailer for Stan's Gangs of London is released ahead of the crime show's highly-anticipated second season

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Stan has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit crime show, Gangs of London.

The teaser trailer, which was released on Wednesday, opens with Elliot Finch (played by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) talking in what appears to be an underground room.

'You think you know this world you're in. Really. I've seen things you haven't,' he says ominously.

Coming soon: Stan has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit crime show, Gangs of London

'You know how it feels to be powerless. To be a pawn in someone else's game. The things it makes you do.'

It then cut to a montage of scenes from the upcoming season, giving fans of the series a glimpse at what they can expect.

While no release date for season two has been announced as yet, it will premiere on Stan the same day it's released in the UK.

The teaser trailer, which was released on Wednesday, opens with Elliot Finch (played by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) talking in what appears to be an underground room 
Armed and dangerous: It then cut to a montage of scenes from the upcoming season, giving fans of the series a glimpse at what they can expect

Season two is set one year after the tumultuous events of season one, and 'charts London's map and soul being redrawn'.

Following the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, things have spiralled out of control in the city.

'Order is lacking and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy,' reads a press release for the upcoming season.

Fast-tracked: While no release date for season two has been announced as yet, it will premiere on Stan the same day it's released in the UK
Upheaval: Season two is set one year after the tumultuous events of season one, and 'charts London's map and soul being redrawn'

It added: 'As The Investors step in, a new gang leader is tasked with restoring the status quo.'

The show's original cast is set to return for the highly anticipated second season, along with a slew of newcomers.

The award-winning series first premiered in April 2020, and it holds an impressive approval rating of 91 per cent on review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Gangs of London Season 2 is coming soon and will premiere the same day as the UK on Stan.

Anarchy: Following the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, things have spiralled out of control in the city

