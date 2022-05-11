ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

2 killed, 2 injured in Panama City crash near John Pitts Road

By The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY — Two people were killed and two others injured in a two- vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of John Pitts and Pinetree roads in Panama City.

FHP reported a 57-year-old woman from Panama City was turning from Pinetree Road onto John Pitts Road when her Buick was hit by a Dodge Challenger driven "at a high rate of speed" by a 23-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee. The woman driver was carrying two passengers, a 78-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl, both from Panama City.

"The Dodge Challenger struck the Buick from behind, sending the Buick off the roadway and colliding with a power pole," FHP reported. "The Challenger also left the roadway and caught fire in an adjacent field."

The two women were killed, according to the FHP. The girl and the Challenger's driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

