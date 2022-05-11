ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'End of a journey that changed my life': Dave Bautista emotional as filming wraps on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dave Bautista on Tuesday took to Instagram with an emotional message as filming wrapped on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

'Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all,' Bautista, 52, captioned the shot. 'End of a journey that changed my life.'

The Washington, D.C. native added the hashtags, #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser and #DreamMachine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496vpQ_0faQ7tv700
The latest: Dave Bautista on Tuesday took to Instagram with an emotional message as filming wrapped on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He was pictured with (L-R) Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, writer-director James Gunn, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan

The Army of the Dead star shared an image in which he sat around a table with his collaborators on the film, including writer-director James Gunn and costars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff.

Bautista has said that the film will mark the last time he plays the role of Drax, which he's reprised in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The WWE alum, appearing last year on Ellen, said the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series would mark his swan song from the character.

'You know, the journey’s come full circle and I’m ready to kind of step aside and wrap it up,' Bautista said. 'I didn’t think [me leaving the MCU] was going to be news because I figured everybody assumed it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJko1_0faQ7tv700
Bautista has said that the film will mark the last time he plays the role of Drax
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPqnE_0faQ7tv700
The pro wrestler has reprised the role of Drax in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

'This is how this works - we work in trilogies, and James Gunn has already announced that it’s his last film and when James is done, I’m done.'

Gunn on Saturday took to Twitter declaring that the film shoot had concluded.

'After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew,' Gunn said. 'It was an easy shot of Rocket seated ... [and] took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot.

'The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me.'

Gunn added: 'It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters - that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8ZAC_0faQ7tv700
The actor, pictured in Paris last fall, said last year of the GotG series: 'You know, the journey’s come full circle and I’m ready to kind of step aside and wrap it up'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyJdP_0faQ7tv700
James Gunn, pictured last year in LA, said that wrapping on the film was 'momentous to' him

The director said that 'shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now.'

The filmmaker also posted the group shot (with Bautista) on Instagram with a message lauding the performers and crew he worked with on the movies.

'And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy,' he said. 'I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. (And yes Zoe [Saldaña] was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!).'

Saldana responded to his message, 'Love you guardians! Yes I was there but left early cause I'm an old tired mama! Hahahahahahaha.'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
James Gunn
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Chris Pratt
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Film Star#Goodbyedrax#Dreamchaser#Dreammachine
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Top scrum! Tom Cruise sparks frantic scenes in Windsor as star-struck fans mob Hollywood actor after he WALKS through Berkshire town for secret role in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Tom Cruise found himself mobbed by fans as he arrived at The Queen's Jubilee Celebrations in Windsor on Sunday. The Top Gun actor, 59, who will be taking part in the special event, looked relaxed in an all navy ensemble and flashed his famous smile as he arrived for the special evening.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a white satin one-shoulder gown and platform heels as she hits the red carpet with beau Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things season four premiere in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown wowed on the red carpet with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things season four on Saturday night in New York. The actress, 18, posed up beside her man in a gorgeous white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a dramatic thigh-high slit up one leg.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy