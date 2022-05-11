The Clarksville Downtown Market will have its 2022 opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Public Square.

The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring farmers and artisans who offer 100% locally grown fresh produce, food items and handcrafted products. The Market has been running since 2009 and strives to provide an opportunity for customers to connect with local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in our community.

This year, 110 vendors and a variety of food trucks will be featured throughout the season. Additionally, the Market will have special events during the season.

May 14 - A Fresh Start

May 21 - Fun with Fido

May 28 - Military Appreciation

June 11 - Corny Cob Day

June 18 - Wellness Takeover

June 25 - Public Square Summer Picnic

July 16 - Flower Fest

July 23 - Tomato Madness

July 30 - Christmas in July

August 13 - Meat Mania

August 27 - Clarksville Cares

September 17- Hispanic Heritage

September 24 - Public Square Fall Picnic

October 1 - Scavenger Hunt

“Our award-winning Downtown Market is back, and better than ever thanks to the hard work of our Parks & Recreation staff,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The return of the market is a sign that summer fun is upon us and local fresh produce is here once again. Come enjoy your Saturday mornings with us downtown throughout the summer, and experience all that local Clarksville vendors have to offer.”

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 14 through Oct. 1 at Public Square. Visit the Clarksville Downtown Market Facebook page for announcements and updates on special events throughout the season!

For more, contact Clarksville Parks & Recreation at 931-645-7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Downtown Market opens May 14