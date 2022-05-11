Another identity change: Camden's popular concert venue has new sponsor, name

CAMDEN - The city's popular live music destination has a new naming sponsor in place just ahead of the 2022 summer concert season.

Live Nation on Wednesday announced the Camden Waterfront venue at Harbour Boulevard is now Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The name change comes following a sponsorship deal with Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida.

The venue had operated as Waterfront Music Pavilion since February, when Live Nation revealed the amphitheater's seven-year run as BB&T Pavilion was ending.

The 25,000-person capacity indoor/outdoor venue opened as the Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre, or E-Centre, in 1995 and transformed into a fixture for live music fans, especially in the summer.

According to Live Nation, the site draws half a million concert-goers to Camden each year.

“We know gatherings with music are uplifting and can inspire us to continue to move forward,” Freedom Mortgage president and CEO Stanley C. Middleman said. “We are so proud to put the Freedom Mortgage name on such an iconic venue that provides so much joy for many, near and far.”

The Camden venue has seen several name changes over the years.

Here is a timeline:

Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre from 1995 to 2001

Tweeter Center from 2001 to 2008

Susquehanna Bank Center from 2008 to 2015

BB&T Pavilion from from 2015 to 2022

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will debut May 20 when country superstar Tim McGraw headlines the 92.5 XTU Anniversary Show. The MMR*B*Q, anchored by Disturbed, is set for the following day.

More than 30 events are scheduled at the venue in 2022 so far.

“People are returning to shows in record numbers excited to make up for lost time,” Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales, said.

“Live music events are unforgettable moments, and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will play a key role in those lasting memories for fans.”

