Law Enforcement

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture? Police make a shocking discovery inside a million-dollar home in Sydney

By Daily Mail Australia
 5 days ago

Police have uncovered a large and sophisticated hydroponic cannabis operation inside a million-dollar home in Sydney's Hills District.

Dozens of cannabis plants were found inside nearly every room of the Castle Hill home, with a sophisticated electrical setup to power hydroponic grow lights, during the police bust on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with Cultivate Commercial Quantity of Cannabis by enhanced means following the raid on the home.

It will be alleged he was tending to the cannabis crop inside the property.

The cannabis setup was dismantled on Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qake8_0faQ7foB00
A photo shared by NSW Police shows cannabis plants laying outside the million-dollar home after officers raided the sophisticated hydroponic cannabis operation 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35w6ea_0faQ7foB00
The cannabis plants covered the floor of nearly every room in the Castle Hill house, with a special lighting system installed to help grow the cannabis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHS02_0faQ7foB00
Sophisticated electrical equipment was used to power the hydroponic setup inside the home

Many Aussies were quick to joke about the discovery after police shared photos on Facebook.

One wrote: 'Is this how you afford a Castle Hill house these days?'

Another Facebook user shared a similar joke about the rising cost of living: 'The things people do to afford Sydney toll roads.'

Meanwhile other Aussies joked about getting ahold of some of the cannabis plants themselves.

'Where will they be burning it all ... asking for a friend,' another said.

'When's the police auction wouldn't mind bidding on few items.'

Castle Hill
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

