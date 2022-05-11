ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face being THROWN OUT of the Champions League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin threatens, as they wait to act once a Madrid court appeal for the Super League trio is dealt with

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be excluded from the Champions League as the three European giants continue to persevere with a Super League.

Following the failed launch of the European Super League last year, the two LaLiga clubs and Serie A side pursued with the concept, not formally withdrawing from the proposal as the figureheads of the idea.

With a Madrid court having authorised UEFA to sanction the three clubs who still want to launch a breakaway competition, Ceferin insists the governing body will act - once the appeal process is dealt with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLmhf_0faQ7Iha00
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be excluded from the Champions League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnJrm_0faQ7Iha00
Madrid (chief Florentio Perez, L), Juve (chief Andrea Agnell, R) and Barca are all architects of the breakaway competition and are yet to formally withdraw 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uRE3_0faQ7Iha00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJ7Sb_0faQ7Iha00
Real Madrid are in the Champions League final this year as they chase a 14th European title 

Speaking in an interview with French outlet L'Equipe, Ceferin said of the situation: 'First, the decision can always be appealed. When the process is over, we can act...

'It is possible to punish any club... Some doubt it. They are wrong. The rules are the same for everyone.

'And if I commented on what people say every day. They also complain that UEFA earns billions, while 93.5 per cent of the income goes to the clubs. How do you explain this if no one is listening?

'Believe me or not, but all clubs are treated the same, whether they are from Slovenia, my country, or whether they are big names in European football.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iANv_0faQ7Iha00
Juve (pictured striker Dusan Vlahovic), who were knocked out at the last-16 of this year's Champions League, are the third club involved
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311MIY_0faQ7Iha00
Barca (pic, president Joan Laporta) could be excluded from European competition by UEFA

When directly asked if UEFA could exclude Real, Barca and Juve from UEFA competition, Ceferin said: 'Of course it is possible. But it is the [decision of the] UEFA Disciplinary Committee, which is independent.'

In the same interview, Ceferin also admitted that UEFA's original concept of awarding two extra places in the Champions League from 2024 onwards to teams with higher co-efficients was an error of judgement.

It comes after a rethink which will see two extra spots awarded to nations who collectively performed best in Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Andy Murray will NOT play at the French Open as he withdraws to focus on his Wimbledon hopes after being forced to pull out of a clash with Novak Djokovic in Madrid due to illness

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open and will focus on building up to Wimbledon. The Scot, who turned 35 on Sunday, said in February he would skip the whole clay-court season but then changed his mind and took a wild card into last week's Madrid Open. He produced...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

The Premiership will not have a representative in the Champions or Challenge Cup final for the first time in NINE years following Saracens' defeat against Toulon... with a reduced salary cap of £5million potentially limiting English clubs in Europe

On one side of the wall at the Stade Felix Mayol, Toulon's players were singing away to celebrate their return to the big time. On the other side, separated by a few inches of concrete, Mark McCall was being peppered with questions about the English collapse in Europe. The microphones...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: As Chelsea's old guard prepare to depart after another Wembley defeat, Thomas Tuchel must be relishing the chance of a summer rebuild without the peculiar interventions of Roman Abramovich

The end of an era clung to Chelsea as the players made their exit from Wembley Stadium and it stretched beyond Roman Abramovich and the change of ownership. There was Antonio Rudiger, on his way to Real Madrid, reflecting on five years in London, where he 'became a man' and a father, won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Moaning managers like Mikel Arteta make life even harder for referees… Paul Tierney's decisions in the north London derby were right and the Arsenal boss's comments after were EMBARRASSING

If you want to know why referee Paul Tierney sent off Rob Holding in last week’s north London derby then head out into your garden and run headlong into the bird table. That is precisely what it must have felt like for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. Running on to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Uefa Champions League#Barcelona#Juventus#The Champions League#The Super League#European#The European Super League#Laliga#Serie A#French
Daily Mail

'I don't want a double fine': Frank Lampard is careful not to overstep the mark as he's left stunned by the decision not to award Everton a penalty in defeat by Brentford when Richarlison was grabbed by Kristoffer Ajer

Frank Lampard was left flabbergasted by the decision to not award Everton a 17th minute penalty that he insisted would have transformed the contest against Brentford. Richarlison was grabbed by Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer but VAR Darren England did not believe match official Michael Oliver had missed a clear and obvious error.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cagliari 1-3 Inter Milan: The visitors send the Serie A title race to the final day of the season as Matteo Darmian's header and Lautaro Martinez's header ensure they stay within two points of league leaders AC Milan

A double from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win at Cagliari on Sunday, a victory that ensured the Serie A title race will go to the final weekend for the first time since 2008. With leaders AC Milan having beaten Atalanta 2-0 at the San Siro...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Mitchell van der Gaag nearly died in the dugout in 2013 after collapsing with a heart problem... now, after working his way up to Erik ten Hag's No 2, they will plot how to rebuild Man United - his reputation as a one-to-one defensive coach will prove key

Things could have been drastically different for Mitchell van der Gaag. He is widely expected to follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United from Ajax this summer and become the United manager's No 2 in his Old Trafford rebuild. But nine years ago, Van der Gaag stepped away from his...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I did not hear any of that': Leeds boss Jesse Marsch claims he was oblivious to fans raging at the club's board and singing Marcelo Bielsa's name as a last-gasp goal against Brighton lifted his 'special group' out of the Premier League relegation zone

Jesse Marsch says he shut out the noise of Leeds United's supporter protest before the goal he has hailed as a 'massive moment' in their fight for survival. The atmosphere inside Elland Road had turned sour as, with their team trailing 1-0 late in the second half, fans turned on the board and then sang the name of former boss Marcelo Bielsa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid: Alvaro Negredo's penalty agony means Pirates will enter final game in La Liga relegation zone despite Ruben Sobrino's emphatic reply to Mariano Diaz's opener for champions

Alvaro Negredo missed a penalty for Cadiz as the hosts remained in the Liga relegation zone ahead of the final day of the season despite a spirited 1-1 draw against runaway champions Real Madrid. Home fans at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla endured an agonising evening as Cadiz threatened a shock...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season despite playing just 17 MATCHES... while William Saliba is voted young player of the year ahead of his summer return to Arsenal

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been voted Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season despite enduring a difficult first year in France. The 23 year-old arrived at PSG on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, fresh off the back of winning the European Championships with Italy. However, he has not had...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is 'astonished' by Mohammed ben Sulayem's suggestion that controversial race director Michael Masi could make a return but sources claim the F1 supremo 'simply aims to restore the FIA to its rightful position'

Lewis Hamilton has reacted angrily to FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem’s revelation in Sportsmail on Saturday that there may be a way back for sacked race director Michael Masi. Masi was fired from his Formula One post in February after being held responsible for Hamilton missing out on an...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Barcelona-bound Andreas Christensen told Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel he wasn't OK to play in the FA Cup final just HOURS before kick-off, leaving his team-mates shocked as he checked out of hotel

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen pulled himself out of contention for Saturday's agonising FA Cup final defeat against Liverpool just hours before kick-off. The Denmark international - who will join Barcelona at the end of the season - was not injured but told head coach Thomas Tuchel on the morning of the game he did not want to be considered for the Wembley showdown because he did not feel ready to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's been seven years of magic that no one will take away from us': Paulo Dybala says goodbye to Juventus fans in emotional Instagram post as he hails the 'greatest pride of his life'... with Man United and Spurs keen to bring him to the Premier League

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has released an emotional post as he prepares for his final home game for the club ahead of a summer exit. Dybala is out of contract this summer and will leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent after a trophy-laden seven years in Turin. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he will never lose his appetite for winning trophies as he claims 'the sky's the limit' despite completing the clean sweep at just 23 after Liverpool's FA Cup win

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the clean sweep on Saturday but he left Wembley thinking about what could be in front of him rather than what he has accomplished so far. The Liverpool right back, 23, only made his debut five seasons ago but took great delight in wearing his FA Cup medal, as he dissected the penalty shootout win over Chelsea, and relished the idea of adding it to his five other gongs at home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Hosts hold Catalans to a goalless draw to confirm LaLiga survival as Xavi's three-match winning run comes to an end

Getafe held second-placed Barcelona to a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening to guarantee top-flight survival. An uninspiring opening 45 minutes saw chances at a premium, with the exception of a Getafe penalty claim that was eventually waved away by the referee. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Canny Nathan Jones is still playing the underdog as Luton prepare for their shot at Premier League glory... with Hatters boss insisting opponents Huddersfield 'start as favourites again' in Championship play-off semi

Ninety minutes separate the Championship’s ‘poor neighbours’ from Wembley and a chance to move into English football’s most exclusive cul-de-sac. Still it doesn’t quite compute. ‘We pinch ourselves a little bit,’ said Luton manager Nathan Jones after Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg with Huddersfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Hodgson insists he does NOT intend to walk away from Watford after their heavy defeat against Leicester... but admits he would not 'kick up any fuss' if the club asks him to step aside to allow his successor Rob Edwards to start his new role early

Roy Hodgson admits he 'wouldn't kick up any fuss' if asked to step aside and allow successor Rob Edwards to take charge of Watford's season finale at Chelsea. Hodgson's last home match as manager of the relegated Hornets ended in a humiliating 5-1 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy