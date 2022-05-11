ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU wins big over SLU, 17-3

By LSU Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First baseman Tre’ Morgan led LSU’s offensive outburst Tuesday night with three hits and five RBI as the Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 17-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning with the...

Nokomis Pitcher Throws MLB No-Hitter

Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world. In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.
NOKOMIS, IL
Three GHS Athletes Sign For College

Three more senior athletes at Greenville High School have signed to play sports in college. Chase Bellegante (pictured above) will play baseball at McKendree University in Lebanon. Two seniors are going to Greenville University:. Peyton McCullough will play men’s basketball. Jayden Maples is lined up to play football at...
GREENVILLE, IL
Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is just weeks away

ST. LOUIS – The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is a few weeks out. It will take place from June 3 through June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Legend Richard Petty is even coming. Two of the men responsible for making this happen came by the FOX 2 studios to talk about this. Vice president of Bommarito Automotive Group Chuck Wallis and vice president and general manager of the World Wide Technology Raceway Chris Blair had all of the details. Click here for more information.
MADISON, IL
Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX’s Charlie Brennan signs off today

ST. LOUIS – A decades-long storyteller and voice of St. Louis is signing off for good Thursday. It’s the end of an era at KMOX Radio. Charlie Brennan is hanging up the mic after nearly 34 years on the air. He announced in March that it was time for him to move on. Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Heart of Louisiana: Wood Carver & the Eagle

(WVUE) - A world champion woodcarver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. Curtis Fabre has finished work on a life-sized bald eagle, a project that he started eight years earlier. When he was growing up in the southern Louisiana bayou community of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have charged three former Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin” would give him “nightmares for a long time.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Christian Garcia
Greenville Bass Fishing Pair Qualifies For State

Two Greenville High School fishermen are advancing to the Illinois High School Association bass fishing state finals. In the sectional held at Coffeen Lake, the duo of Cody Willeford and Logan Snow placed third overall to qualify for the finals. They will be held at Carlyle Lake, May 20 and...
GREENVILLE, IL
This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
