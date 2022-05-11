ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

DJ Burns Jr. is latest transfer to join NC State basketball

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cX9u_0faQ6WmJ00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NC State basketball has made a large addition to its roster for next season, literally and figuratively. Winthrop post player D.J. Burns Jr. announced his verbal commitment on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Burns is the No. 103 available prospect in the transfer portal according to the On3 Top 150 basketball transfer portal targets. He becomes the second player in the top 150 to pick NC State basketball, joining former Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner, who was No. 88 on the list.

NC State hosted Burns on an official visit over this past weekend. The 6-foot-9, 275-pounder from Rock Hill, S.C., was the Big South Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 62.7 percent from the field in 20.6 minutes per game.

In four games against Power Five competition Vanderbilt, Washington State, Washington and Mississippi State, Burns reached double figures three times and averaged 16.0 points per contest overall. Burns shot 60.0 percent in those contests.

Burns redshirted at Tennessee in 2019 before transferring to Winthrop. In 2020, Burns was the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year and second-team all-league after averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 boards per contest.

The following season, he was honorable mention All-Big South when he averaged 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.

In those two years, he shot 58.3 and 58.2 percent respectively from the field.

DJ Burns is fourth transfer pickup for NC State basketball

Joiner was the Rebels’ leading scorer last year, averaging 13.2 points per game and is considered a strong defender in the backcourt. Joiner averaged 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game along with 2.3 assists.

Joiner made his commitment to NC State basketball on April 20.

NC State basketball has also added former La Salle wing Jack Clark and former Utah post player Dusan Mahorcic.

This past year, Clark, a 6-foot-8, 200-pounder from Cheltenham, Pa., contributed 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. He had three games of at least 20 points, including in two of his last three contests. He had a season-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds in a win over Duquesne.

He made an official visit to NC State basketball before committing April 19.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Mahorcic is well-traveled.

The Serbia native started his career at a NAIA school (Lewis University) before moving on to a junior college (Moberly Area). That led to a scholarship at the mid-major level of Division I college basketball, Illinois State.

There, Mahorcic averaged 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the field against a schedule made entirely of Missouri Valley Conference opponents.

Mahorcic entered the transfer portal after that season to multiple Power Five options and chose Utah. Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13 games, shooting 42.1 percent.

He was officially announced by NC State on May 4.

——

Talk about DJ Burns Jr. and NC State basketball inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

Comments / 0

Related
backingthepack.com

Stolen: 1973 NC State ACC Football Championship Ring

As you’re all undoubtedly aware, I’m a dual-alliance fan of both NC State and East Carolina, holding degrees from both institutions. My Wolfpack fandom runs deepest, having been instilled in me from birth - seriously, the first not-in-the-hospital picture of me is in an NC State Wolfpack football shirt, and even the diaper I had on featured the Block S logo.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Lewis University#Illinois State#Twitter#Ole Miss#Power Five
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: A top Ohio recruit visited the Illini

Illinois basketball is looking to continue their recent recruiting success in the state of Ohio. The Illini managed to snag four talented players in the class of 2022. Among those great athletes is Sencire Harris, the No. 84 player in the class and the best player coming out of the state of Ohio.
ILLINOIS STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

East track and field star Johnson earns Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship

CHAPEL HILL — Cece Johnson has been announced as a recipient of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The East Carteret track and field senior standout received $750 as one of 12 regional winners and then collected an additional $1,000 as one of two state award winners.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Youtube
WBTV

Deadly shooting near Statesville businesses

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News4Jax.com

Earthquake hits Columbia, South Carolina. But in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday morning, the Midlands of South Carolina had a 1-second jolt. A rather minor 3.3-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:33 a.m., yet it was a very shallow earthquake -- only about 2 miles below the surface -- allowing it to be felt in Richland County, South Carolina’s third most populous county. In response, thousands of residents in Richland County responded to the United States Geological Survey website to make a report.
FLORIDA STATE
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
WRAL News

St. Aug's restoring a bit of Black history in St. Agnes hospital site

With the help of a federal grant, St. Augustine's University wants to restore what's left of a piece of hidden history. From the late 1800s until 1961, St. Agnes Hospital was the only health care facility in the Triangle area that served African Americans. Segregation in the South kept those patients and doctors separate from others, in a facility on the St. Aug's campus.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy