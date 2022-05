The North Central Indiana Special Education Cooperative (Bremen Public Schools, Rochester Community Schools, Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, Wawasee Community Schools, Whitko School Corporation) hereby announces its intent to destroy confidential educational records, having been collected and maintained for the purpose of providing special education services through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and Indiana State Board of Education, Article 7, for all students whose year of birth is 1995 or before. All personally identifiable information regarding educational services will be destroyed, provided five years have passed since the student has exited the program. Any parent or former student wishing to review and/or receive copies of information prior to destruction should contact:

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO