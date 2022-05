CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago building owner is fighting in the Illinois Supreme Court for the right to sue the City of Chicago after what he calls an aldermanic shakedown, ended with his property being rezoned lowering its value. Brian Strauss owned a building at Milwaukee and Damen. It housed historic music venue Double Door for two decades, until Strauss evicted the business in February 2017. Strauss said the alderman at the time, Proco Joe Moreno threatened him over the eviction -- comments that were caught on cell phone video. Strauss said the video was taken the day of the eviction and...

