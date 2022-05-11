ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

MATC Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Upper - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

What in the World Is Going on With Milwaukee Real Estate?

Local real estate experts talk low inventory, rising interest rates, popular remodeling projects and more. Project Designer and Coordinator, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Owner and Broker, Jay Schmidt Group, Keller Williams Realty. AVP Regional Mortgage Sales Manager, North Shore Bank. LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION. Milwaukee Magazine: Home inventory is at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2445 S 5th Pl

2 Bedroom Duplex - Upper - Leasing Agent Calvin: 414-552-9586. - Call or text Calvin to set up a showing at 414-552-9586. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3260 N 21st St

Be the first to occupy this FRESH RENOVATION! New paint, lighting and plumbing fixtures, new vinyl windows! The roof is just a few months old and you have a new water heater and other recent mechanical upgrades. NEW KITCHEN! Repairs are dealt with very promptly and the owner has a good reputation in Milwaukee for the past 11 years as a landlord. Rent assistance accepted. NO DOGS. Up to 2 cats are negotiable. Looking for a tenant to take a year lease starting May 1st ideally, but this unit is available ASAP. Accepts Section 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

901 E. Clarke St.

Available August 2022 Huge Sunny 2 Level 3+ Bedrooms Free Heat! - Call or text Kathi for showings 414-358-2700. Quiet, clean and responsible tenants only please- Huge Sunny 3+ bedroom 1700 square foot unit features beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with new counter tops. Unit has a private entrance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main living space with a large kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to a huge 3rd-floor split loft with gorgeous, bright skylights and new carpet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2020 E Park Place

6 blocks from Loyola Lakeshore Campus, Free washer and... We have rented to Loyola University students for 15 years. Owner lives on the premises. This is a large 950 square foot apartment with... Learn more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Kenmore

Spacious 3 & 4 bedroom units offer an ideal location in Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood, the Near West Side, within walking distance of Marquette University nearby bars and restaurants, cafés, and convenient access to downtown Milwaukee. Occupancy Guidelines. Three Bedroom max of 3 people. Four Bedroom max of 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

N58W24011 Clover Dr

Spacious Two Bedroom Lower - Welcome to Maple Creek Apartments, in the sought-after Village of Sussex, Wisconsin!. Living in this beautifully developed apartment community provides everything you want, right in your own neighborhood. Whether your preference is upstairs with added views or downstairs for convenience, your spacious apartment is well-designed for maximum living efficiency and comfort.
SUSSEX, WI
MATC Times

2311 West Wisconsin

Spacious, Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Apartment - Conveniently located in the newest neighborhood in Milwaukee, the Near West Side, these two-bedroom one-bath units offer spacious, newly updated units and an ideal location within walking distance of Marquette University nearby bars and restaurants, cafés, and convenient access to downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

9040-60 N 85th St

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Coming Soon! - Available mid-end of May!. Spacious 2BR 1BA apartment off of Brown Deer Rd. Stove/refrigerator/dishwasher included with unit. Central air conditioning. On-site coin laundry in basement. Water/sewer included. Pets welcome with additional fee. Off street parking. If you have any questions or would like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Grace Welcome Center celebration and fundraiser set for Friday

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Kenoshans “walking the walk” to...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Calling all contractors-- Milwaukee plans to rehab 150 homes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of City Development plans to renovate at least 150 vacant city-owned residential properties and sell them at affordable prices. CBS 58 spoke with Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the DCD, who put out a call to all local developers and contractors. "The response is due June 3... and we expect to be awarding within a month or so after that", he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Government Technology

Racine, Wis., Electrifies Buses, Adds Tracking to Transit App

(TNS) — In addition to electrifying 25% of RYDE Racine's bus fleet, the Racine area's transit system announced Monday that is has officially launched a new automatic vehicle locator smartphone application that provides real time data on bus location, and arrival and departure times, for riders. The phone application...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Jasmine: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 11

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

KSFCA holding Kids Fish N’ Fun at Anderson Park pool | News

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold a Kids Fish N’ Fun event at Anderson Pond, adjacent to the Anderson Park Pool, from 9 am to noon Saturday. The aim is to introduce families to the sport of fishing and educate children about the environment. The event is...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

No Uber required: Strolling the sidewalks and paths of Kenosha

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. I am blessed to live next to the lakefront walking path. There are also some interesting...
KENOSHA, WI

