Four Penn State players with first-round potential: Offense

Receiver Malick Meiga flashed potential last season but ultimately only caught three passes for 78 yards in the final seven games of the 2021 season. Can he have a breakout season in 2022? (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Yesterday, reporter Greg Pickel wrote a great article about which player might be the next first-round pick for Penn State football. It's an idea that got me thinking about what it takes to be a first-round pick. So, instead of looking at the players that might go early next season, I compiled a list of all Penn State's players with first-round talent. However, don't consider this list a prediction. Instead, think of this as a measurement of potential. Lastly, we'll put aside the freshmen class and focus on the roster at hand for now. Today we'll look at the offensive players who could crack the first-round.