ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Four Penn State players with first-round potential: Offense

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfJeY_0faQ4qJ900
Receiver Malick Meiga flashed potential last season but ultimately only caught three passes for 78 yards in the final seven games of the 2021 season. Can he have a breakout season in 2022? (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Yesterday, reporter Greg Pickel wrote a great article about which player might be the next first-round pick for Penn State football. It's an idea that got me thinking about what it takes to be a first-round pick. So, instead of looking at the players that might go early next season, I compiled a list of all Penn State's players with first-round talent. However, don't consider this list a prediction. Instead, think of this as a measurement of potential. Lastly, we'll put aside the freshmen class and focus on the roster at hand for now. Today we'll look at the offensive players who could crack the first-round.

Comments / 0

Related
fcfreepress

Penn State : Wins Championship Game One and Two

Penn State Mont Alto played in the PSUAC Championship against Penn State DuBois. Penn State Mont Alto took both wins and captures PSUAC title. Gavin Kissel opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, scoring Brady Cullen on a RBI single. Jarrett Goodyear pushed the Penn State Mont...
MONT ALTO, PA
FOX Sports

Penn State, Oklahoma State, Baylor among long shots that could win 2023 National Championship I Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young discusses which teams with odds of +7500 or greater (according to FoxBet) could win the National Championship in 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions are at the top of his list due in part to the return of Quarterback Sean Clifford. RJ also has two Big 12 schools, the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and rounds out his list with the defending Pac 12 champion Utah Utes and a surprise team out of the SEC East in the Tennessee Volunteers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Next Breakout Superstar

Morgantown, West Virginia – Just a quick 35 minute drive north of Morgantown, Uniontown, Pennsylvania is the home of Rodney Gallagher, a two-sport four star athlete in both basketball and football. Gallagher, a 6’0 180 pound four star prospect, is currently Pennsylvania’s #1 ranked prospect in football and the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Real Problem With West Virginia Basketball

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia assistant basketball coach Larry Harrison is a graduate of Pitt. He played a few years at Muskingum College in Ohio. He was the head coach at Hartford where he compiled a 67-107 (.385) record. He was an assistant at DePaul and American, and he briefly served as a scout for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Penn State
bluegoldnews.com

Well-Traveled Tight End Finds A Home At WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Brian Polendey should try to work out an NIL deal with Greyhound bus lines, because he truly has traveled the USA from coast to coast. Some of Polendey’s moves came because of his father’s job – he was a manager for UPS – and others came because Brian was looking for better football opportunities. That search has led him to West Virginia, where he hopes to cap his final collegiate season with a productive campaign at tight end.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Best Virginia announces coaching staff for 2022 TBT

James Long will return to Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament’s summer 2022 season. Best Virginia will return to the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia July 24-27. Tickets are on sale now at thetournament.com/tickets. “I’m excited to be back for year two with Best Virginia,” Long said. “Last...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Poll: Kathy Barnette is neck-and-neck with Oz, McCormick in Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA — Maybe money really can’t buy everything. Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette now appears to be running neck-and-neck with the two big-spending front-runners, Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, just days before the May 17 primary, according to a new poll. Barnette, a conservative commentator who has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy