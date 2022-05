Getting out of town for a waterfront island vacation doesn’t mean that you have to leave Ohio. Put-in-Bay is one of the most beautiful regions in the entire state, offering water sports, outdoor adventures, historical tours, and of course, some good beach vibes. Located on South Bass Island, Put-in-Bay is just five miles south of the Canadian Border. There are several islands in the area, including Kelleys Island, which is also an incredible vacation destination.

PUT-IN-BAY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO