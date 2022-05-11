ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

9040-60 N 85th St

MATC Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Coming Soon! - Available mid-end of May!. Spacious 2BR 1BA apartment off of Brown Deer Rd....

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MATC Times

3260 N 21st St

Be the first to occupy this FRESH RENOVATION! New paint, lighting and plumbing fixtures, new vinyl windows! The roof is just a few months old and you have a new water heater and other recent mechanical upgrades. NEW KITCHEN! Repairs are dealt with very promptly and the owner has a good reputation in Milwaukee for the past 11 years as a landlord. Rent assistance accepted. NO DOGS. Up to 2 cats are negotiable. Looking for a tenant to take a year lease starting May 1st ideally, but this unit is available ASAP. Accepts Section 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Kenmore

Spacious 3 & 4 bedroom units offer an ideal location in Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood, the Near West Side, within walking distance of Marquette University nearby bars and restaurants, cafés, and convenient access to downtown Milwaukee. Occupancy Guidelines. Three Bedroom max of 3 people. Four Bedroom max of 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2311 West Wisconsin

Spacious, Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Apartment - Conveniently located in the newest neighborhood in Milwaukee, the Near West Side, these two-bedroom one-bath units offer spacious, newly updated units and an ideal location within walking distance of Marquette University nearby bars and restaurants, cafés, and convenient access to downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Upper - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brown Deer, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

What in the World Is Going on With Milwaukee Real Estate?

Local real estate experts talk low inventory, rising interest rates, popular remodeling projects and more. Project Designer and Coordinator, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Owner and Broker, Jay Schmidt Group, Keller Williams Realty. AVP Regional Mortgage Sales Manager, North Shore Bank. LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION. Milwaukee Magazine: Home inventory is at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2020 E Park Place

6 blocks from Loyola Lakeshore Campus, Free washer and... We have rented to Loyola University students for 15 years. Owner lives on the premises. This is a large 950 square foot apartment with... Learn more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: May 13-15

LOTUS Legal Clinic has partnered with local musician Marielle Allschwang for their inaugural Rise & Thrive Artist Residency where she collaborated with four writers to create an EP relating to their experiences with sexual violence. All proceeds of the benefit concert will go to funding legal services to Wisconsin survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Central Air Conditioning#Rent#Wi Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
MATC Times

2445 S 5th Pl

2 Bedroom Duplex - Upper - Leasing Agent Calvin: 414-552-9586. - Call or text Calvin to set up a showing at 414-552-9586. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Calling all contractors-- Milwaukee plans to rehab 150 homes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of City Development plans to renovate at least 150 vacant city-owned residential properties and sell them at affordable prices. CBS 58 spoke with Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the DCD, who put out a call to all local developers and contractors. "The response is due June 3... and we expect to be awarding within a month or so after that", he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

901 E. Clarke St.

Available August 2022 Huge Sunny 2 Level 3+ Bedrooms Free Heat! - Call or text Kathi for showings 414-358-2700. Quiet, clean and responsible tenants only please- Huge Sunny 3+ bedroom 1700 square foot unit features beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with new counter tops. Unit has a private entrance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main living space with a large kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to a huge 3rd-floor split loft with gorgeous, bright skylights and new carpet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of I-94 heading out of Milwaukee have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office, investigators were blocking off all westbound lanes of the interstate at the Hawley Road interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

44th and Concordia homicide; Milwaukee man charged, wanted

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a fatal shooting on May 3. Court documents show a warrant was issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Shokee Cleveland on May 11. He is also charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Police were called to the shooting near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee's Dineen Park, man injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near Dineen Park on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, May 12. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near Appleton and Keefe around 2 p.m. He went to the hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy