120-222 S. 76th Street 7518-7525 W. Dixon Street

3 Bedroom Classic-Style Condo off Water Street - 3 Bedroom classic-style condo in a quiet east-side building. Only 2 condo units in structure! Welcome home to your 3BR/2BA east side condo, walk-able distance to Water St, Brady St, Fresh Thyme, Starbucks, Fiserv Forum, Pic N Save, and much more! Short drive or Uber to lakefront and Summerfest. Granite counters, stainless appliances, generous square footage, exposed field stone and other classic woodwork abounds. 2 off-street parking spots, INCLUDED in rent!
