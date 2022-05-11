ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

120-222 S. 76th Street 7518-7525 W. Dixon Street

MATC Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuplex Style (2) Bedroom Apartment-76th and Dixon - *****Newly remodeled Smoke Free Duplex Style (2) bedroom units **. ***Include: Refrigerator, stove, Washer/Dryer hook up in basement....

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MATC Times

3260 N 21st St

Be the first to occupy this FRESH RENOVATION! New paint, lighting and plumbing fixtures, new vinyl windows! The roof is just a few months old and you have a new water heater and other recent mechanical upgrades. NEW KITCHEN! Repairs are dealt with very promptly and the owner has a good reputation in Milwaukee for the past 11 years as a landlord. Rent assistance accepted. NO DOGS. Up to 2 cats are negotiable. Looking for a tenant to take a year lease starting May 1st ideally, but this unit is available ASAP. Accepts Section 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Upper - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
MATC Times

2445 S 5th Pl

2 Bedroom Duplex - Upper - Leasing Agent Calvin: 414-552-9586. - Call or text Calvin to set up a showing at 414-552-9586. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

901 E. Clarke St.

Available August 2022 Huge Sunny 2 Level 3+ Bedrooms Free Heat! - Call or text Kathi for showings 414-358-2700. Quiet, clean and responsible tenants only please- Huge Sunny 3+ bedroom 1700 square foot unit features beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with new counter tops. Unit has a private entrance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main living space with a large kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to a huge 3rd-floor split loft with gorgeous, bright skylights and new carpet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

9040-60 N 85th St

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Coming Soon! - Available mid-end of May!. Spacious 2BR 1BA apartment off of Brown Deer Rd. Stove/refrigerator/dishwasher included with unit. Central air conditioning. On-site coin laundry in basement. Water/sewer included. Pets welcome with additional fee. Off street parking. If you have any questions or would like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Kenmore

Spacious 3 & 4 bedroom units offer an ideal location in Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood, the Near West Side, within walking distance of Marquette University nearby bars and restaurants, cafés, and convenient access to downtown Milwaukee. Occupancy Guidelines. Three Bedroom max of 3 people. Four Bedroom max of 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

What in the World Is Going on With Milwaukee Real Estate?

Local real estate experts talk low inventory, rising interest rates, popular remodeling projects and more. Project Designer and Coordinator, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Owner and Broker, Jay Schmidt Group, Keller Williams Realty. AVP Regional Mortgage Sales Manager, North Shore Bank. LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION. Milwaukee Magazine: Home inventory is at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Loyola University#Square Foot#Washer Dryer#Entrances Garages#Wi Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Matc Times
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
MATC Times

2020 E Park Place

6 blocks from Loyola Lakeshore Campus, Free washer and... We have rented to Loyola University students for 15 years. Owner lives on the premises. This is a large 950 square foot apartment with... Learn more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1536 N Jackson St #1

3 Bedroom Classic-Style Condo off Water Street - 3 Bedroom classic-style condo in a quiet east-side building. Only 2 condo units in structure! Welcome home to your 3BR/2BA east side condo, walk-able distance to Water St, Brady St, Fresh Thyme, Starbucks, Fiserv Forum, Pic N Save, and much more! Short drive or Uber to lakefront and Summerfest. Granite counters, stainless appliances, generous square footage, exposed field stone and other classic woodwork abounds. 2 off-street parking spots, INCLUDED in rent!
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: May 13-15

LOTUS Legal Clinic has partnered with local musician Marielle Allschwang for their inaugural Rise & Thrive Artist Residency where she collaborated with four writers to create an EP relating to their experiences with sexual violence. All proceeds of the benefit concert will go to funding legal services to Wisconsin survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Calling all contractors-- Milwaukee plans to rehab 150 homes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of City Development plans to renovate at least 150 vacant city-owned residential properties and sell them at affordable prices. CBS 58 spoke with Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the DCD, who put out a call to all local developers and contractors. "The response is due June 3... and we expect to be awarding within a month or so after that", he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

N58W24011 Clover Dr

Spacious Two Bedroom Lower - Welcome to Maple Creek Apartments, in the sought-after Village of Sussex, Wisconsin!. Living in this beautifully developed apartment community provides everything you want, right in your own neighborhood. Whether your preference is upstairs with added views or downstairs for convenience, your spacious apartment is well-designed for maximum living efficiency and comfort.
SUSSEX, WI
MATC Times

5344 W Leon Terrace

Great 2 Bedroom in quiet area - Great ranch style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Large bedrooms. Beautiful brick wall in living room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Lots of storage. Off street parking and appliances included. Located next to shopping area and bus lines. Rent Assistance Accepted. Location. 5344 W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy